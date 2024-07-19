IFT First 2024: Alianza Team USA leverages AI tools to fast-track oil, lipid and fat formulation
19 Jul 2024 --- Alianza Team USA, experts in developing tailor-made solutions for oils, lipids and fats, unveiled a suite of AI tools during IFT First 2024. They are designed to help brands deliver on well-being and sustainability opportunities and cut the time spent in formulation. The company also highlighted concepts created with Hi-Food USA.
Alianza’s AI technology, Oleum, aims to reduce the formulation time and processing for margarine, shortenings and emulgels (a combination of gels and emulsions that are easily spreadable).
The Oleum portfolio has three AI tools: Jul-ia, James.ify and Anthon/e.
“Our business is focused on resolving what brands need. So, we have a tailor-made approach to the market. This means we don’t have a portfolio. We develop specialty solutions for each of the brands depending on the challenge that they have. And we do this with our knowledge of lipids and fats,” Maria Mashali, chief growth officer, tells Food Ingredients First from the show floor.
“Regarding the product development challenge, we wanted to be more agile and assertive in what we would develop for our clients. We found that with AI and having so much data around the construction of different types of products with lipids and fats, that we could have this technology and use it to be more assertive in formulating. Also, iterate faster with our clients in what we are developing.”
“With this Oleum platform, we can formulate oleogels, emerald gels, and shortenings and margarines, and we can do this very quickly. This is proprietary; we have developed it from scratch. We are very proud of this launch.”
Faster formulation
Mashali explains that Jul-ia is AI designed to uncover the relationship between triglycerides and the physical characteristics of fats and oils. It is possible to design margarine and shortenings, incorporate new ingredients into the formulation and provide alternatives for the industry.
James.ify stands out for providing optimal blend designs to preserve the functionality and sensory characteristics of fatty bases.
According to the company, Anthon/e is a quantum computing-based system that potentially reduces errors and minimizes prediction times for new fat and oil blends. This research project is in its validation stage but could allow the rapid design of lipid-based products.
Collaboration with Hi-Food
Alianza showcased ingredient solutions during IFT First 2024. These included some that were developed in collaboration with Hi-Food (part of the CSM Group), which researches, develops, and produces natural ingredients.
The companies have previously co-developed the advanced version of MirrorTissue, a clean label and allergen-free solution for meat alternatives that combine Hi-Food’s plant proteins and fibers with Alianza’s vegetable fat.
“We wanted to develop new technologies with Hi-Foods that would respond to challenges that the market had. So, we developed a new version of our mirror tissue with Hi-Foods. This version has a cleaner label and is a version that could be used in plant-based meat and plant based fish, to give them the marbling that products need.”
“We also developed a new type of margarine or spread that could be more affordable, healthier and reduce saturated fat. With this collaboration, we want to tackle new challenges with new innovation, combining our efforts in R&D and combining our different products, fats, fibers and proteins,” Mashali adds.
Other solutions showcased by Alianza during the trade show included pound cake muffins made with BakersBlend, a multipurpose bakery technology and Hi-Food collaboration that impacts fat, and a protein shake featuring SportsBlend, a powdered ingredient blend with medium-chain triglycerides, pea protein and fiber developed in collaboration with Hi-Food.
Also on display were chocolate truffles with ChocOleogel, a spray-dried oil that impacts saturated fat and cocoa powder and chocolate tablets made from ChocoUp, a cocoa butter equivalent extender that impacts sensory profile.
What’s next for Oleum?
The company has plans to take the Oleum platform to new heights, developing it “way beyond” what is currently available.
“We want to take it to new categories and to take it to new moments. For example, efficiency and processes in facilities are something that we’re working on. We’re also working on the “food is medicine” concept. Cow lipids can contribute preventively and be incorporated into different food matrices to prevent disease and help with health,” Mashali explains.
In addition, Alianza’s ingredient solutions support sustainable food production. The company incorporates regenerative agriculture, carbon footprint tracking, and satellite deforestation monitoring as part of its Responsible Sourcing Strategy to ensure compliance with industry standards and expectations.
By Gaynor Selby, with live reporting from Joshua Poole at IFT First 2024 in Chicago, US