IFT First 2025: Beneo, California Natural Color and Gelita develop clean label milk-based sports drink
Beneo, California Natural Color, and Gelita have joined forces to develop an innovative performance drink concept that will be showcased during the upcoming IFT First 2025 in Chicago, US (July 14-16).
The ingredient players have worked on a concept that combines ingredients to support endurance, performance, and body composition.
The companies say the benefits “go beyond the existing market products” in the sports nutrition space, and demonstrate a great potential for developing products in a market currently saturated with formulations focused on muscle growth or providing energy during exercise and activities.
How the companies wanted to push the boundaries by addressing more diverse consumer needs. They developed a clean label, milk-based sports drink that provides a range of scientifically-proven benefits for improving performance.
It delivers sustained energy, enhances the effects of endurance training, and promotes efficient fat burning.
Sustained energy supply
Hailed as a “next-generation beverage concept,” they combined Beneo’s smart carbohydrate Palatinose to provide a mild sweetness, low-glycaemic profile, and a sugar-like taste, with California Natural Color’s Pure Brown Carrot. This delivers high-strength, natural color in a unique crystal delivery format that is highly stable, holding up to heat, light, and pH, as well as being easily soluble.
Pure Brown Carrot also aligns with consumer preference for a clean label, with the ingredient labeled as “Vegetable Juice for Color” in the US.
Gelita’s Bioactive Collagen Peptides, PeptEndure, are scientifically-proven to enhance endurance performance. Daily consumption has been shown to significantly improve running capacity, increase fat-free mass, and support muscle regeneration compared to a placebo.
The concept is a milk-based application, rather than a traditional sports drink such as whey shakes or isotonic drinks. It appeals to a diverse range of active, health-conscious consumers looking for a solution that supports endurance, performance, and recovery.
The drink concept, which consists of lactose-free UHT milk mixed with a powder blend, will be highlighted at IFT First 2025 (July 13–16).