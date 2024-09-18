IFF unveils enzyme for improved low-and-no alcohol beer taste as demand proliferates
18 Sep 2024 --- International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) is tapping into the soaring demand for no-and low-alcohol (NOLO) beer with its Diazyme NOLO enzyme solution for improved taste, efficiency and sustainability. The ingredient also boosts the production capacity of manufacturers “without requiring costly capital investments,” claims the company.
The launch comes as consumers are leaning toward healthier lifestyles and seeking environmentally responsible products. Over the past year, the NOLO beer category has grown by 6.5%, making it the fastest-growing industry segment.
The enzyme is poised to help brewers capitalize on these trends by delivering “superior taste and mouthfeel” in NOLO beers while lowering operational costs and mitigating the environmental impacts associated with grist (malt and cereal that is ground or milled), such as energy consumption, by 37%.
“Diazyme NOLO revolutionizes NOLO beer production by enhancing taste and efficiency without the high energy costs of traditional methods,” says Dr. Sven Schönenberg, senior global group application manager for Brewing and master brewer at IFF.
How does it work?
Diazyme NOLO converts fermentable maltose into non-fermentable isomalto-oligosaccharides (IMOs), enhancing mouthfeel without contributing to alcohol production.
The conversion process results in a lower real degree of fermentation (RDF) that allows brewers to formulate NOLO beverages with a “full-bodied mouthfeel and enhanced flavor profiles” to mimic the experience of full-strength beers.
By lowering the alcohol content, the enzyme reduces the energy required for evaporation in the dealcoholization process. The higher “unfermentable extract” obtained using the enzyme allows up to 60% higher throughput if the beer is de-brewed to the exact extract specification.
The enzyme solution can also help brewers maintain their current production volume while leveraging its efficiency to save up to 37% of grist usage, in turn reducing the quantity of grist used per hectoliter of beer.
Enabling sustainable breweries
The NOLO market is booming as more consumers seek to reduce their alcohol intake without sacrificing taste and quality, according to Karine Dedman, global marketing manager for Brewing at IFF.
“Diazyme NOLO enhances the consumer experience while also empowering breweries to operate more sustainably and cost-effectively. It’s a win-win-win for people, planet and producers.”
For beverage producers, the enzyme offers seamless integration into existing brewing processes. It can be combined with current methods used to produce NOLO beers, reducing the need for costly new equipment.
The ease of adoption can support brewers looking to expand their NOLO offerings without significant upfront investment.
NOLO demands gain ground
European consumers are increasingly turning to non-alcoholic alternatives, with beverage market trend research showing a net increase of 8% more consumers increasing their intake over the past year, according to data from Innova Market Insights’ recent report. This includes a 22% rise in those increasing their consumption, while only 14% are decreasing it.
Moreover, beer is the most common low- and no-alcohol product, representing 57% of launches in the category, followed by flavored alcoholic beverages (FAB) (18%), wine (15%) and spirits (10%).
Within Europe, wine and beer consumption is slightly declining, coupled with a rise in preference for non-alcoholic beverages. Reasons fueling this trend include consumer efforts to control alcohol consumption (37%) and the perception that it is healthy (26%).
By Insha Naureen