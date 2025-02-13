Spanish Ibérico ham gains UK popularity but consumer awareness lags, flags study
Spanish cured meat Ibérico ham is gaining popularity amid British consumers, who regard it as a “premium product,” but struggle to correctly identify the delicacy, an Ipsos study has revealed. Only two out of ten consumers are familiar with the four categories of Ibérico ham, which are based on the pig’s breed purity and diet and identified by colored seals.
Some 44% of the respondents said they were not aware of the four categories of Ibérico ham, while 26% had heard of them but were unaware of the differences.
The study was carried out as part of the ‘Awaken Your Ibérico Sense’ campaign, led by the Interprofessional Association of the Iberian Pig (ASICI). It aims to make Ibérico ham a staple in the UK’s gourmet market, where imports have grown by 135% in volume over the past decade.
The initiative also highlights the importance of distinguishing between the four categories of Ibérico ham to prevent counterfeiting.
“Understanding these characteristics allows consumers to make informed decisions and better appreciate the authenticity of the product they’ve purchased, helping to prevent potential fraud,” explains Raúl García, president of ASICI.
Fraud in the Ibérico ham industry is a significant concern due to the product’s high value and demand owing to its rich flavor, marbled fat, and long curing process. In July 2023, Spanish authorities confiscated over 50 metric tons of fake luxury hams in Seville, where hams were coated with vegetable charcoal to mimic the appearance of authentic Ibérico ham.
technology, such as the use of gas chromatography combined with ion mobility spectrometry (GC–IMS) to classify the ham based on the pigs’ diets and detect possible labeling fraud.Such cases are leading to scientific efforts at tackling fraud with
Identifying authenticity
Color-coded labels can help consumers make informed purchases as the seals are an “easy-to-identify marker of the origin, authenticity, and quality of Ibérico ham,” says García.
The black seal corresponds to 100% Ibérico Bellota Ham, certifying that the pig’s mother and father are 100% Iberian breed and that the animal was fed acorns and natural resources from the Dehesa during the fattening period.
Dehesa refers to the Mediterranean wooded pasturelands in Spain, which cover around 3.5 million hectares of the southwestern Iberian Peninsula in Europe. These are agroforestry systems of high natural and cultural value.
The red seal signifies Bellota Ibérico Ham, produced from pigs that are 75% or 50% Ibérico breed and raised on an acorn-based diet in the Dehesa.
The green seal designates Ibérico Field-Fattened Ham, produced from pigs that are 100%, 75%, or 50% Ibérian breed. These pigs are raised outdoors or semi-free-range, feeding on a mix of cereals, legumes, and wild herbs.
Meanwhile, the white seal identifies Ibérico Fattened Ham, made from pigs of 100%, 75%, or 50% Ibérico breed, raised in intensive farms, and fed exclusively on a compound diet of cereals and legumes.
Driving consumption with affordability
The study further highlights that the “combination of exclusivity and accessibility,” is driving Ibérico ham consumption in the UK, since it is perceived as an affordable premium product.
More than 43% of respondents believe its price aligns with its category, establishing it as a luxury product that remains accessible to a wide range of consumers, notes the study.
Additionally, 70% of consumers prefer to enjoy the ham sliced thinly, a format that “enhances its texture and flavor.”
The findings also reveal that the home is the preferred place to consume Ibérico ham (71%), followed by restaurants and food markets (60%), where its presence is growing. These consumption habits reflect its integration into British daily life, with 23% of respondents reporting they consume it at least once a month.
Driving awareness and optimization
The ‘Awaken Your Ibérico Sense’ is a three-year promotional campaign (2024–2027) co-financed by the EU, and overseen by Spain’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Food.
It includes training workshops in partnership with institutions like Westminster Kingsway College to help chefs and food professionals optimize the use and profitability of Ibérico ham.
Additionally, multisensory experiences, tasting events, and trade fair participation are targeted at deepening awareness of Ibérico ham and its artisanal values within the UK market.
“The UK is a market that demands the highest quality, and Ibérico ham represents not just a culinary delight but also the tradition, culture, craftsmanship, and way of life we have in the Iberian Peninsula, making it a truly unique food,” says Jesús Pérez, deputy director of ASICI.
“We will continue working to strengthen our presence in such a discerning market.”