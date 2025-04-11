Huhtamaki and Xampla equip Lieferando with plastic-free takeaway boxes
Lieferando, the brand name for Just Eat in Germany, will trial Huhtamaki’s line of folding boxes with the “world’s first” plastic-free, biodegradable, and plant-based Morro Coating from Xampla. Lieferando’s 41,000 partner restaurants around Germany can now order the corrugated cardboard boxes.
“We are pleased to collaborate with Lieferando and Huhtamaki, two forward-thinking partners who share our commitment to reducing plastic pollution. Morro Coating is designed to seamlessly integrate into existing packaging processes and offers a powerful alternative to plastic,” says Alexandra French, the CEO at Xampla, a UK-based materials technology.
Xampla says that its Morro Coating is entirely made of plants and does not use harmful chemicals. The company states that the coating offers the food delivery market a high-quality alternative to the plastic coatings used in traditional takeaways.
Plastic-free takeaway
Jaz Rabadia, the global head of Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability at Just Eat, comments: “We are always looking for opportunities to collaborate with companies that share our commitment to tackling single-use plastics. We are committed to making responsible choices that not only benefit our partners and consumers but also positively impact the planet.”
“We look forward to working with Xampla to encourage more partners to adopt plastic-free packaging,” she adds.
Following a trial by Just Eat for Business UK, Lieferando began testing the new line of takeaway boxes with selected restaurant partners in Hamburg, Essen, Munich, and Wiesloch.
Hammad Butt, the owner of the Pizza Avanti takeaway restaurant in Wiesloch, says that the demand for environmentally friendly packaging is increasing. “The new boxes increase our possibilities to package a wider range of dishes plastic-free.”
In a recent interview with Fredrik Davidsson, president at Huhtamaki, the company behind the new line of boxes, he discussed how the company is working to achieve the recyclability of food packaging amid food waste and hygiene concerns.
The company recently reported that it has met its climate change mitigation target on sustainability-linked bonds.