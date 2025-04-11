Beyond The Headlines: IFF unveils citrus innovation hub, Tapping genetics for bird flu resistance
This week in industry news, IFF advanced its citrus taste innovations with a new center in Florida, and US-based Starday netted US$11 million for its AI-based product development solutions. Meanwhile, Iceland-based First Water received US$43.4 million to promote sustainable salmon production, and scientists bolstered bird flu resilience by developing a genetic map of chickens.
Business highlights
International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) partnered with Florida Polytechnic University and unveiled a Citrus Innovation Center in Lakeland, Florida, to advance its citrus taste and scent innovations. The site will focus on speeding up product development, exploring innovative citrus applications, and conducting advanced product testing. The facility includes a 360-degree digital immersion room and provides direct access to industry experts and academia. It also has on-site prototyping capabilities to enable customized solutions.
Starday, an AI-driven food innovation company, secured US$11 million in Series A funding to accelerate retail expansion and partner with retailers and brands to help them bring new products and brands to market. It will use the funding to expand rollouts for 14 products across four brands, including All Day chickpea protein crunch. The Arizona-based firm utilizes AI to predict unmet consumer needs and corresponding product opportunities and then develops the products for retail distribution.
US-based Victory Hemp Foods expanded its hemp protein and oil processing line to meet the rising demand for allergen-free and nutrient-dense food ingredients. The proteins can be used for egg replacement, baked goods, ice cream, nutritional bars, and dry blend powders. The company employs a minimally processed production method that avoids solvents and added heat to preserve nutrients in the final products. It aims to draw upon over 20,000 acres of sustainable hemp cultivation by 2030 to generate US$18 million annually for local farmers.
Iceland-based First Water secured €39 million (US$43.4 million) in funding to promote sustainable salmon production. The share increase allows the company to complete phase one of its six-phase project in Þorlákshöfn, which is expected to require about €825 million (US$919.2 million) in total and employ 330 people once operational. The company, founded in 2017 to support seafood production while reducing environmental impact, expects to complete the project’s first phase this year.
Research and innovation
Scientists at the University of California in Davis, US, developed a detailed genetic map of chickens that could help scientists breed birds that are more resistant to diseases like avian influenza. The study, published in Nature Genetics, can help scientists identify birds that are naturally more resistant to infection, which could lead to healthier flocks, more resilient farming systems, and fewer economic losses for poultry producers. The team, including researchers from Aarhus University in Denmark and China Agricultural University, analyzed samples from 28 different chicken tissues to build a comprehensive “atlas” of gene activity.
Japan-based Fujitsu, Sonofai, Ishida Tec, and Tokai University developed an automated device that leverages AI to analyze the fat content of frozen albacore tuna non-destructively. The device will be launched in June, aiming to improve inspection accuracy and replace labor-intensive visual assessments. The Sonofai T-01 automatically analyzes tuna in 12 seconds and enhances operational efficiency savings of up to 80%, addressing labor shortages and reducing costs. It also allows for greater accuracy and reduces the opportunity cost of mislabeling the fish’s high-value, fatty “bintoro” portions.
Product launches
Los Angeles-based Two Spoons Creamery launched its first high-protein ice cream with zero added sugar and GLP-1 compatibility in the frozen dairy category. The products contain 30g of protein without added sugar or sugar alcohols. They are sweetened with allulose, a low-calorie sweetener found in figs and maple syrup that studies show can trigger the release of GLP-1. It is the same hormone activated by medications such as Ozempic and Wegovy that help promote weight loss and stabilize blood sugar. The product is available in the Rocky Road, Strawberries & Cream, Caramel Swirl, and Fudgy Brownie flavors.