HiFood develops plant-based micronized proteins with “high neutrality and minimal sensory impact”
05 Aug 2024 --- HiFood has unveiled a new line of micronized proteins, Micro Protein, to enable food and beverage companies to meet increasing consumer demand for protein-enriched products.
Micro Protein’s clean label and allergen-free solution is based on pea proteins, offering a fine granulometry, neutral taste and minimal impact on the structure and flavor of the end product. These properties allow its application in various foods, including baked goods, meat analogs, sauces, soups, desserts, dairy products and beverages.
Food Ingredients First sits down with Emanuele Pizzigalli, chief research and innovation officer and co-founder of HiFood, to understand the formulation, technical challenges and potential health benefits of Micro Protein.
The rise of protein
Pizzigalli says the market’s appetite for plant-based or alternative protein-based products guided the formulation of the range.
“Market data shows that 45% of US consumers actively seek protein-rich snacks. In general, it’s evident that the food industry is seeking to satisfy this growing demand with a wide variety of products with the claims of being ‘high in protein’ or ‘source of protein’ while still maintaining unaltered the quality and sensory characteristics of the goods and drinks themselves.”
According to HiFood, what sets Micro Protein apart from other protein enrichment solutions currently available in the market is its very fine granulometry, which results from a proprietary physical process that micronizes the particle size below 30 microns without using any water.
“This technology allows us to produce a product that has a high level of neutrality in terms of taste, color and overall sensory impact on the final product. Furthermore, other proteins on the market are either animal-derived, often containing allergens like milk or eggs, or soy, which is also an allergen.”
The microproteins are isolated proteins with a content exceeding 72%, enabling manufacturers and processors to increase the protein content of their products without needing large quantities of powder compared to other solutions. “It is possible to add the European Food Safety Authority-approved claims like ‘source of protein’ and ‘high in protein.’”
That “beany taste”
While HiFood’s objective was to innovate powdered proteins suitable for use in food and beverage businesses, making the product “absolutely plant-based, allergen-free and non-functional, meaning they don’t alter the technological properties of the final product” so recipes don’t need to be altered significantly posed specific technical challenges common with legume proteins.
“One of the limitations of pea proteins or legume proteins, in general, is their sensory impact. Specifically, one of the negative effects is the taste — the so-called ‘beany-taste’ — which can compromise the quality of the final product and make it less appealing. The protein had to be as neutral as possible and have a low impact in terms of color.”
“To achieve this goal, we researched and developed — together with our open innovation partners – physical, mechanical and biotechnological processes that allow us to produce proteins that are as neutral, inert and allergen-free as possible. We launched the product with a clear knowledge of the several possible applications.”
Functional beverages and future trends
The CSM group-owned company has already floated a plant-based beverage fortified with Micro Protein in partnership with Alianza Team. The beverage was part of its presentation at the recently held IFT First 2024 in Chicago, US.
In addition to protein-enriched beverages, Pizzigalli says trends will continue to play an active role in shaping HiFood’s product development, such as developing and applying technologies that reduce animal-derived ingredients, including eggs and their derivatives.
He predicts that functional ingredients will be more prominent in the future market as better-for-you products are developed using “balanced and sustainable” ingredients.
“These foods meet consumer demands for improved nutritional profiles and benefits on well-being, including clean label solutions to reduce salt, sugar and calorie content, as well as protein and fiber enrichment.”
“To achieve this, we scout and research new technologies, including fermentation and physical and mechanical processes that allow us to upgrade and upcycle plant-based by-products, focusing especially on our four innovation pillars: value-added carbohydrates, value-added fats and oils, value-added proteins and value-added functional Ingredients.”
He notes that when that happens, the challenge will be innovating natural ingredients that can replace synthetic additives.
By Anvisha Manral