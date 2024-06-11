Hi & Fi Asia-China 2024: GOED to address opportunities and challenges in omega-3s
11 Jun 2024 --- The Global Organization for EPA and DHA Omega-3s (GOED) will present on the topic of omega-3 supplementation opportunities in the Asian market at the upcoming Health Ingredients and Food Ingredients (Hi & Fi) Asia-China trade show in Shanghai, China between June 19–21.
Experts continue to warn of the dangers of overfishing. At the same time, recent studies reveal a shortfall in omega-3 fatty acids such as eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) in diets globally, while also unveiling the many of the many health benefits of these nutrients including heart, brain and even mental health benefits.
“At the upcoming Hi & Fi Asia-China trade show, GOED is sponsoring a forum focused on EPA and DHA omega-3s,” a GOED spokesperson says.
“The two-hour session takes place on Thursday, June 20, from 13:00 to 15:00 in the HUB Conference Area, and includes a presentation on market trends from market research firm Innova Market Insights as well as presentations by GOED and GOED partner Pattern, who will discuss opportunities and challenges in the China supplement market. In addition, GOED members Luhua and Cabio will also participate in the session.”
Focus on omegas
GOED recently published a review on the status of omega-3 intake showing that Scandinavia, the Sea of Japan inhabitants and areas where indigenous people do not follow a typical Western diet had the highest EPA and DHA values.
The lowest values were found in North and South America, parts of the Middle East and India, with the average Omega-3 Index in the US in healthy populations was 5%–6%.
Also, the organization recently spoke with us at the recent Natural Products Expo West trade show in California, US. At that time, Ellen Schutt, GOED’s managing director, told us that while consumer demand for omega-3 products is growing, the industry is facing supply issues, which has pushed up prices.
At the show’s 2024 International Deep Ocean Resources Forum, GOED will also present on marine resources as well as challenges and potential growth strategies for the omega-3 industry. Schut will also provide an overview of the global DHA market.
“Hi & Fi Asia-China 2024 is poised to be a game-changer, showcasing the industry’s most innovative solutions and insights,” shares the organizer.
“We’re excited to welcome visitors from around the world to experience the future of health and functional ingredients in Asia.”
