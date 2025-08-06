Constant cravings study: “Food noise” to blame for rise in overeating among UK consumers
A survey monitoring how people feel “food noise” creeping into their lives, leading to hard-to-control urges to eat, reveals how widespread this phenomenon is. The term refers to intrusive food thoughts and temptations that can lead to overeating — something most people have been experiencing without knowing what to call it.
The first-of-its-kind survey uses a validated questionnaire on “food noise” — defined as experiencing constant and persistent thoughts about foods and eating that are difficult to suppress.
The findings by digital health company Numan, conducted with consumer research platform Attest, suggest that life can revolve around food.
The survey of 2,000 adults assessed experiences of “food noise” using validated Food Noise Scores (FNS), eating behaviors, triggers, and beliefs about dietary control.
Temptation overload
One of the key findings was a widespread temptation, with 88% of participants saying they feel the urge to eat even if they are not physically hungry. People with obesity are twice as likely to “always” feel food temptation compared to those who do not, while 43% of people said thoughts of food are on their mind “all the time.”
One in three (30%) find thoughts to be uncontrollable or report that their relationship with food has a negative impact on them, their life, and mental well-being. Again, people with obesity reported a higher impact.
Food noise is loudest after dark
Four in ten of those surveyed (44%) struggle to resist their cravings when they experience food noise. Only 25% had heard the term before, but once its meaning was explained, they immediately recognized the feeling.
Cravings also peak in the evening, with 31% of people struggling the most to resist them at night, making it the prime time.
Also, 65% of people believe their food choices come down to personal willpower. But Numan’s experts say this mindset is outdated and misses the bigger picture of the role biology and psychology play in our appetites.
However, stress (24%), low mood or depression (24%), lack of sleep (17%), the availability of fast food (35%), and office snacks (19%) were revealed as some of the leading emotional and environmental triggers of food noise.
What can trigger food noise?
Numan wants to raise public awareness about food noise and its impact. The company believes a holistic approach to weight management is required.
The top five emotional triggers of food noise identified in the survey were boredom (33%), wanting a treat or pick-me-up (26%), stress (24%), low mood or depression (24%), and lack of sleep (17%).
In contrast, the top five environmental triggers uncovered were the availability of fast food (35%), the easy-to-reach placement of sweets and snacks when shopping (24%), interrupted routines (22%), office snacks (19%), and TV ads (19%).
“Finally, being able to put a name to an experience — particularly one that is often intrusive and negatively impacts day-to-day life — is hugely powerful and emotive. This is why it’s so important to start the conversation about the experience of food noise and its links to obesity,” Zoe Griffiths, a registered dietician and VP of Behavioural Medicine at Numan, tells Food Ingredients First.
“Knowing that you’re not alone is a hugely empowering thing for many people. It makes it something that you can start to understand, to talk about with friends or family, and even seek support for. The fact is that when it comes to experiences like food noise, learning how to recognize it and start to identify your triggers is the first step.”
“You can then work out the best next step for your personal health journey — whether that’s making changes to your environment so you can avoid triggers, seeking help from a health coach, nutritionist, or psychologist, or even a medicated weight loss program.”
Griffiths explains that there’s a “huge amount of anecdotal data” about how food noise experiences are reduced when taking new obesity medications, which is something Numan hears from its own patients.
“We also know that long-term success depends on a holistic approach to the treatment of obesity. This is why, at Numan, we offer a medicated weight loss program that comes with access to clinicians and health coaches that can support patients with long-term behavioral change and lifestyle changes alongside prescription medications.”
She says that a combination of medication and behavioral coaching can be extremely effective for patients who want to combat food noise and manage their obesity for the long term.
“However, it is essential to remember that medications, like Mounjaro and Wegovy, are intended as long-term or even lifelong medications,” cautions Griffiths. “They are certainly not to be used as a quick-fix or to help you lose weight before a particular event or date in your calendar. This is because obesity is a chronic, life-long disease.”
Attitudes toward obesity
In conclusion, Griffiths cites the Numan State of Obesity Report, which finds that nearly 60% of the UK continue to think that obesity is a choice, not a medical condition.
“This is not true, it is a complex and chronic disease that is caused by a variety of genetic, environmental, social, and psychological factors. The fact is that the belief that obesity is a choice is simply not true. Clinical studies have proven that between 40-70% of the variability in body weight is down to genetics.”
“Similarly, research also suggests that people who have higher levels of cortisol (also known as the ‘stress hormone’) tend to have larger waist circumference measurements and are heavier. It has also been proven that individuals who regularly sleep less than seven hours per night are more likely to develop obesity than those who sleep more.”
“It’s time to move beyond outdated 90s and early 2000s diet culture, which emphasized willpower and fitness over scientific understanding,” urges Griffiths. “Recognizing obesity as a disease will empower more people to seek help and effective treatment without shame or blame.”
The survey’s findings will be presented at the 2025 British Lifestyle Medicine Conference in September.