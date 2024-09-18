Healthy indulgence hits dairy and sweet applications as protein remains pivotal
18 Sep 2024 --- Claims around indulgence are pegged for future growth, with younger and active consumers leading demand. Texturizers and fats deliver a desirable mouthfeel and enhanced flavors, while healthier oils, low-calorie sugars and chocolates that sweeten favorite dishes are garnering attention. Food Ingredients First speaks to ingredient suppliers working in the indulgence space.
Birgitte Kynde Ravn, industry marketing manager for Sports Nutrition and Health Foods at Arla Foods Ingredients, says indulgence is increasingly important in sports nutrition and the health food space.
“Active consumers want to achieve traditional health and performance goals — they value high-quality protein more than ever, for example — but they also want to satisfy their desire to indulge,” she shares. “Reflecting this, global sales of indulgent foods and beverages with an active health claim are currently growing by 14% year-on-year.”
According to Ravn, the healthy indulgence trend is only going to accelerate.
“One of the indications for that is the preferences of younger consumers. Not only do they emphasize health in their dietary choices, but they’re also the generation most likely to prefer food and beverages with a rich taste and a creamy texture. Research shows that a creamy texture claim is important to 32% of Zoomers — more than any other generation.”
Dairy-derived indulgence
Rich, creamy dairy products are “virtually synonymous with indulgence,” remarks Bastian Hörmann, global marketing director, Sweet Goods, Dairy & Specialized Nutrition at ADM.
“Ice cream, yogurt, even a nice sharp cheddar are some of the ways consumers treat themselves with dairy. At the same time, certain dairy products benefit from a health halo. Yogurt and kefir are good sources of probiotics and therefore, widely associated with gut health support. Milk contains essential nutrients, such as protein and calcium, that are hard to find in abundance in other sources,” he says.
There is a growing demand for fully flavored products fortified with functional benefits, which according to Hörmann, is driving the “healthy indulgence” trend.
“This demand includes incorporations like adding curcuma to yogurt and matcha to ice cream, which consumers may potentially associate with antioxidants. Chia seeds, goji, acai berries, citrus and botanical extracts like cardamom or lemon balm are also being incorporated into typical breakfast dairy products for their unique flavors and consumer-associated benefits.”
Nostalgia is also an important aspect in building desirable dairy applications, he flags. “Think familiar coffee and vanilla, as well as flavors reminiscent of baked goods like cinnamon and honey. Consumers also find comfort in inclusions and notes from nut flavors like roasted macadamia nuts and sweet brown notes like caramel.”
Dairy & alt-dairy concepts
ADM has developed dairy drink concepts that combine a bit of decadence with functional attributes like microbiome-supporting solutions. “For example, by adding a postbiotic to rich banana-flavored milk, our customers can offer a drinkable or spoonable option that is both tasty and nutritionally beneficial,” explains Hörmann.
“We support these innovations in both traditional and alternative dairy, delivering on taste expectations and nutrient fortification. Recent research suggests fortified plant-based (soy) milk may be the most suitable plant-based alternative to traditional milk in regard to nutritional value.”
“In plant-based options, we specifically leverage our clean-tasting, highly functional soy and pea proteins to support taste, texture and protein content,” he adds.
Eye on sugar
For Sandy van Espen, associate marketing director for Cargill Food & Beverages Europe, consumers have become more mindful when choosing F&B, with both an increased focus on naturality and avoidance of certain ingredients.
“Avoidance of sugars remains at the top of mind, followed by avoidance of fats and oils. A massive 64% of consumers are trying to avoid sugars, with 41% doing so by buying a similar product with a lower sugar content, according to Cargill’s proprietary research,” she explains.
While consumers want healthier options, they are unwilling to sacrifice taste, and brands are heeding the call for products that consumers can feel good about enjoying. According to her, Europe leads the race for healthy indulgence product launches, rolling out 45% of such innovations from October 2022 to September 2023.
“At Cargill, we’re helping our customers do more with less, using innovation to deliver great-tasting, ‘healthier-for-you’ products.”
One ingredient that is helping brands meet the demand for reduced sugars in their products is Stevia, observes Van Espen. “Stevia is a natural fit for consumers seeking nature-derived alternatives to sugars, and it is available for use across a wide range of applications.”
However, balancing health with indulgence can be a challenge across the board for food manufacturers.
“For example, reformulating with reduced sugars is harder than it seems. As sugar is such a versatile ingredient, it is not an easy one-on-one replacement with any alternative ingredient. Not only do consumers not want to compromise on taste, but sugars also have many key functionalities besides sweetness such as texture, mouthfeel, appearance and shelf life.”
Sugar reduction often implies a longer ingredient list and no one-size-fits-all solution exists, depending on several factors, such as the application, cost-in-use, regulatory requirements and the customer’s specific needs and wants.
Sugar-conscious consumerism is on the rise across the beverage category, she adds.
According to Innova Category Survey 2024, cited by Van Epsen, consumers in Europe are mostly influenced by sugar reduction claims in the beverages category, specifically in the soda/carbonated soft drinks (31%), juices & smoothies (25%), sports drinks (25%) and iced tea (24%) subcategories.
“Surprisingly, more indulgent categories are not trailing far behind, with 19% of consumers saying they are influenced by sugar reduction claims in the space,” she notes. “However, sugar reduction in sugar confectionery is not as common as in other categories yet, so this can be a potential growth area. As consumer demand for more nature-derived ingredients continues to grow, we see the beverage category to be a key area for innovation and growth in the years to come.”
What’s next?
Van Espen predicts more crossovers between indulgence and better-for-you trends as consumers “want it all.”
“From a priority standpoint, taste remains the key, but flavor and texture aren’t far behind as all three elements work together to deliver the overall sensory experience.”
“If we dial into the better-for-you trend, protein remains a big draw. For many consumers, protein claims are a shortcut to ‘better for you’ snacks. Other cues include high fiber, as well as products touting sodium and sugar reduction. We’re even starting to see interest in low-fat start to tick up.”
In short, delivering on all these tasks can be a challenge.
“That’s why — whether you’re looking to reduce sodium or sugar, enhance the protein content, or explore some other nutritional avenue — it’s important to rely on suppliers with strong technical expertise in ingredients, ingredient interactions and applications,” she concludes.
By Elizabeth Green