N-utra functional vitamin D3-enriched mealworm flour obtains EU Novel Food status
Nutriearth has launched its vitamin D-rich mealworm-based (Tenebrio molitor) functional flour N-utra in Europe, having obtained EU novel food status. Backed by 50 worldwide patents, the ingredient offers a natural and sustainable vitamin D3, produced without extraction, purification or chemicals.
The company was greenlighted by the European Food Safety Authority last year. It obtains its yellow mealworm powder for the flour by drying and grinding whole larvae of the yellow mealworm. The powder is then treated with UV light to reduce microbial contamination.
Standard mealworms flour does not contain vitamin D3. UV exposure enables vitamin D3 to be synthesized in mealworm flour.
N-utra is also a source of other essential nutrients, including proteins, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, providing a “complete and functional” solution for food enrichment.
Nutriearth claims that even at very low levels, its flour boosts consumers’ ability to reach their recommended daily intake of vitamin D. It is easily incorporated into various food products like bread, biscuits, compotes, pasta and energy bars.
“N-utra flour provides a solution to some major societal challenges: introducing natural, sustainable vitamin D3 into everyday consumer products and helping to reduce the global shortage of this vitamin,” says Jérémy Defrize, Nutriearth co-founder and R&D director.
“This is the culmination of several years of research and innovation, protected by over 50 worldwide patents.”
Consumer acceptance
The International Platform of Insects for Food and Feed conducted a study of 3,000 consumers to gauge the appeal of insect-based food products.
Samples of 500 participants were surveyed in six European countries: France, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Poland, and Belgium. This in-depth survey reflects current trends about insect-based food products in the European population, revealing rising curiosity and acceptance by consumers.
The study found 56% of Europeans who tested insect-enriched food products said they taste “very good.” Meanwhile, 47% of participants state health benefits are a priority.
Prevalent vitamin D deficiency
Nutriearth underscores that 50% of the world’s population has insufficient levels of vitamin D. The vitamin is essential for bone health, muscle function and the immune system.
“This Novel Food authorization will enable the food industry to innovate and offer new ranges in nutrition and health, while meeting consumer expectations in terms of health, sustainability and naturalness,” says Thomas Dormigny, the company’s co-founder and sales director.
With its latest authorization, Nutriearth now aims to strengthen its partnerships with European food industry players while continuing its international expansion.
Food fortification continues to play a central role in government-led public health strategy. In the UK, for instance, millers and flour producers must fortify non-wholemeal wheat flour with folic acid by the end of 2026 to protect newborn babies from severe brain and spine problems.
In innovative launches, Rohto Pharmaceuticals and dsm-firmenich announced the Japanese debut of Vision R — multi-layered micronutrient granules designed to address nutritional insufficiencies among seniors, which can be “seamlessly integrated” into food. The food fortifying ingredient utilizes dsm-firmenich’s patented Sprinkle It Technology.
With vitamin A being essential for the development and maintenance of healthy vision in infants, dsm-firmenich also released a “breakthrough” dry form of vitamin A designed to enrich baby formula nutrition without the stability issues associated with traditional vitamin A ingredients.