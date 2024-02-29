Greiner equips Greek yogurt producer with K3 reclosable and recyclable pots
29 Feb 2024 --- New York-based Nounós Creamery is launching a new probiotic strained yogurt packed in Greiner Packaging’s K3 cup.
The cardboard wrap on Greiner Packaging’s K3 cardboard-plastic combination provides stability, so that the cup can be produced with “particularly” thin walls. The packaging producer claims that using less plastic than other solutions delivers a reduced CO2 footprint.
The cup and wrap can be easily separated, facilitating recyclability. As the cup is white or transparent, it produces high-quality recyclates that are not contaminated by ink.
“From the start, we chose to pack our single-serve naturally authentic yogurt in sustainable glass pots, which are loved by our consumers,” says John Belesis, co-founder of Nounós Creamery.
“For the new launch of our 16 oz probiotic strained yogurt, we have chosen Greiner Packaging’s sustainable K3 cardboard-plastic combination.”
“We wanted to add a probiotic variant and at the same time be able to offer a more accessible price point while competing with other larger yogurt tubs commonly available in most retail locations. Choosing reclosable K3 was a major factor in the development of this new two-flavor range, as its 100% recyclability and premium look and feel fit well with our and our consumers’ values.”
More protein, less sugar
Nounós Creamery offers a nutrient-dense “superfood” that reportedly boasts 66% more protein and 30% less sugar than traditional yogurt. The yogurt provider says it caters to the demands of health-conscious consumers and ensures that each spoonful is packed with more probiotics due to its minimal cold strain and cold fill process.
This approach enhances the yogurt’s nutritional profile, taste and texture, making it a “superior choice” for those looking to nourish their bodies while maintaining flavor.
Nounós Creamery’s new probiotic strained yogurt entails protein and “billions” of probiotics, including BB-12. Available in classic plain and vanilla bean flavors, the new yogurt uses natural, non-GMO ingredients, is hormone- and antibiotic-free, gluten- and recombinant bovine growth hormone-free, with no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives.
The move aligns with the growing consumer demand for sustainable products and showcases Nounós’ dedication to human and planetary health.
Edited by Natalie Schwertheim