Global Tuna Alliance nets “tantalizing” seafood sector prospects in Japan with Meiho partnership
19 Feb 2024 --- The Global Tuna Alliance announces Meiho Co, a fish processing company based in Shiogama City, Japan, as its latest partner and its first in Japan. The move is hailed a “major breakthrough” for the coalition of tuna retailers and supply chain companies as Japan represents one of the largest consumers of tuna in the world, alongside the US, and is the second-largest tuna fishing nation.
“2024 marks a defining moment for the Global Tuna Alliance as we launch the next stage in our evolution: GTA Phase II,” remarks Daniel Suddaby, executive director at the Global Tuna Alliance.
“It’s been a consequential start to a year of change for GTA. We are broadening the GTA’s global scope and influence by partnering in new markets like Japan.”
Suddaby adds that the GTA has reinforced its governance structures with the implementation of a new charter and is gearing up to recruit new talent to grow its outreach and engagement.
“All of this in turn, allows us to shift our focus toward delivering disruptive, impactful campaigns that drive home the growing urgency in which the market is looking for action on the sustainable, responsible and transparent management of tuna stocks.”
“Tantalizing” prospects in Japan
The Alliance has been a key actor in the international fisheries management arena in recent years, leveraging the collective market influence of its partners to advocate for the environmentally sustainable and socially responsible fishing of global tuna stocks.
Since its formation in 2019, the pre-competitive collaboration has grown from an initiative of retailers and supply chain companies based entirely in Europe to one which now spans four continents.
The coalition highlights Japan as a “tantalizing prospect” when considering its market share and political influence. In 2018, landings of tuna in Japan were calculated at almost 370,000 metric tons, while Japan consumes a quarter of the world’s tuna catch, mostly for sashimi use.
The Japanese delegation is also an authoritative presence at tuna Regional Fisheries Management Organization meetings, where tuna management decisions are made.
"Japan has long been the inspiration for harvesting and handling seafood, and sushi has become a global food,” Tomo Matano, the COO of Culimer USA, a GTA partner.
Culimer USA was “instrumental” in connecting Meiho with the GTA.
“Meiho pursued and won MSC certification for skipjack tuna in 2006, the first company to do so,” highlights Matano. “Their commitments to MSC, the Global Tuna Alliance, traceability, and all such make it possible for us to successfully introduce Meiho products to North American customers.
“This commitment is key for the clients we work with, including some of North America's top supermarkets.”
In 2023, Gunther Errhalt was announced as the GTAs new Japan Outreach Officer, to develop engagement in Japan in the hopes of replicating the same growth achieved in Europe and the US.
“This [partnership with Meiho] is a major breakthrough for the Global Tuna Alliance, which has been seeking to connect with seafood market players in Japan since its inception,” says Gunther.
“With Meiho at the forefront of this effort in Asia, I am confident that more Japanese members will follow suit. This will strongly motivate decision-makers across the region to attentively consider the market’s perspective."
Turning the tide on unsustainable tuna
Governments are increasingly urged to commit to setting tuna catch quotas in line with ICES scientific advice at sustainable limits.
Earlier this year, the Global Tuna Alliance reacted with disappointment at another “missed opportunity” for the Indian Ocean Tuna Commission to agree on a rebuilding plan for yellowfin tuna, which has been overfished for several years.
Other rough tides for the sector have been caused by China’s recent ban on Japanese seafood imports in light of the Fukushima wastewater release that sent shockwaves through the industry. Plant-based innovators have been eyeing an opportunity to tempt Asian consumers away from deep-seated, fish-heavy diets.
In this space, US-based Aqua Cultured Foods is developing calamari, shrimp, scallops and filets of tuna and whitefish using proprietary mycoprotein fermentation processes that do not use any animal inputs.
By Benjamin Ferrer