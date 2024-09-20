Global seed sector demands regulatory aid for breeding innovation amid climate crisis
20 Sep 2024 --- New plant-breeding breakthroughs to aid the development of enhanced crop seeds are possible in the next two decades, according to an international industry survey commissioned by the International Seed Federation (ISF). However, seed technology at large faces financial and technical challenges, including a need for more investment and effective regulations.
The respondents comprise 200 seed experts across seven regions. Some 90% believe that the seed industry will substantially evolve to breed more resilient and productive varieties of key crops in the next 20 years. This development could significantly improve food security as climate change — cited as the greatest challenge to the sector by 45% of the respondents — batters production.
“Seeds are the starting point of global food security and one of the most important inputs for farmers, determining their harvests, incomes and prospects,” notes Michael Keller, secretary general of ISF.
“Plant breeders have made enormous progress in developing new crop varieties with higher yields over the past century. As a sector, we are optimistic that with the right regulatory framework and strong partnerships, we can deliver the innovations needed to overcome the challenges of the next decades and the next century.”
Global seed advancements
Good seeds are tied to global food and nutrition security, farmer livelihoods and green value chains. According to the ISF, seed innovation has alleviated hunger since the 1960s with the development of semi-dwarf varieties of rice and wheat, which are less prone to lodging, bending or breaking from the wind.
More than 60% of the respondents expect the mainstreaming of crops developed using biotechnology in low-income countries in the next two decades.
A third of those surveyed consider the 1991 Convention of the International Union for the Protection of New Varieties of Plants (UPOV) the most notable development in the seed sector over the last century. The convention specifies that the breeder’s right must be granted for at least 20 years from grant date for perennial crops and at least 25 years in the case of varieties of trees or vines.
ISF points out increased agricultural competition and plant breeding among UPOV member nations result from plant breeders’ rights. For instance, Vietnam’s membership in UPOV since 2006 has increased the country’s IP applications, crop varieties and rice, maize and sweet potato yields.
Need for harmonized regulation
Over 75% of the surveyed believe current seed sector regulations are not science-backed or consistent. However, over 100 seed experts expect that a global harmonization of the regulatory landscape will likely occur in the next two decades.
“The seed sector plays a fundamental role in feeding a growing population, but it is essential that global regulations and frameworks reflect the reality of a truly global sector,” says Arthur Santosh Attavar, president of ISF and chairman and managing director of Indo-American Hybrid Seeds.
“Plant breeders need adequate protections to incentivize innovation that is balanced against shared access for breeding new varieties. Harmonized, consistent policies can ensure every country has access to the latest seed innovations.”
Other calls from the seed sector represented in the survey include prioritization of sustainable and resilient agricultural practices that address the challenges of climate change, biodiversity erosion and global food security.
The seed sector also demands easier transfers of seed technology to less developed countries to ensure a level playing field, including coherence between regulations regarding the movement of seeds.