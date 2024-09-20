Taste and nutrition: Equii partners with Bridor to develop high-protein baked goods
20 Sep 2024 --- US-based Equii has announced a manufacturing and distribution partnership with French baking company Bridor, aiming to elevate the quality and nutrition of bakery products. Equii will supply Bridor with protein-packed yeast flour, known for its complete protein profile, containing all nine essential amino acids.
With Equii’s high-protein flour, Bridor will create a diverse range of baked goods, such as dinner rolls, sandwich carriers, artisan loaves, sliced bread for sandwiches, French toast and other assorted offerings.
Bridor will offer these products to its foodservice industry clients across North America, such as hotels, restaurants, bars, in-store bakeries, coffee shops, hospitals and schools.
“This partnership will allow us to bring the benefits of yeast protein to a broader audience, offering delicious and nutritious options to bakeries and restaurant operators,” says Baljit Ghotra, co-founder of Equii.
Protein-packed flour
Equii has created high-protein grain flours with complete proteins through “cutting-edge science and innovation in fermentation.” Last year, it launched its flagship bread varieties, which provide 8–10 g of protein per serving, with 30% less carbs.
The company’s latest innovation is a line of pasta that allows consumers to indulge in their favorite comfort foods with the same taste but in a more health-conscious way. This launch included rigatoni, which provides 26 g of protein per serving, and mac and cheese, which provides 19 g of protein per serving.
By partnering with Bridor, the company aims to meet a growing demand for high-protein, plant-based foods without compromising flavor.
“For the first time in our company’s history, we are selling protein-packed products,” comments Eric Juillet de Saint-Lager, CEO of Bridor. “This collaboration with Equii allows us to enhance our product offerings with high-quality, complete protein, meeting the evolving needs of our customers.”
Yeast-based innovations
The nutrition industry is increasingly exploring plant-based proteins to meet consumer demand for alternative sources. At the same time, companies highlight specific challenges in product formulations using these new ingredients, such as functionality, sensory experience and shelf life stability.
Yeast proteins offer interesting opportunities to the F&B industry in terms of nutrition and price points. For example, Angel Yeast details that yeast protein can be “produced continuously,” unlike whey protein, and its protein solution contains a 47% higher total amino acid content than whey and plant-based proteins. In addition, yeast protein offers a sustainable alternative to animal and plant-derived proteins.
Earlier this week, Nutrition Insight met with researchers who developed a “Power-to-Protein” bioreactor system. This system converts hydrogen, oxygen and CO2 into yeast rich in protein and vitamin B9. Six tablespoons, or 85 g, of this yeast, provides 61% of daily protein needs.