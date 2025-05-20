Global clean label market trends
Discover the clean label trends emerging worldwide, including consumer preferences and product launches
Global consumers embrace clean label products as they increasingly prioritize health, transparency, and sustainability. With increasing awareness of how ingredients affect personal well-being and the environment, there is a growing preference for products made with simple, natural, and recognizable ingredients.
Innova Market Insights’ Innova360 research into global clean label market trends highlights the modern demand for trustworthiness and ethical practices. The research sheds light on consumer preferences, innovative product launches, environmental trends, and potential future developments.
Global consumer preferences
Consumers increasingly prefer natural F&B products with reduced ingredients that benefit the body and support healthy eating. Some 38% of consumers associate the freshness and 35% the natural attributes of food and beverages with health. This finding reflects the consumer’s perception of greater health value in natural foods than processed ones.
Over the past year, consumers increasingly purchased fresh and unprocessed products with limited artificial ingredients. The ingredient most consumers were eager to eliminate was sugar, followed by fat, sodium, preservatives, sweeteners, and additives. Consumers prioritize no artificial ingredients, no additives, and clear and understandable labeling as part of the clean label trend.
Clean label product launch trends
Globally, 30% of product launches carry clean label claims, with no additives or preservatives being the most common. Ethical-environmental claims have shown a steady rise in launches, with a 15% CAGR over the past five years.
Australasia led in clean label product launches, followed by North America and Europe over the past year. No additives/preservatives are most common in Australasia, GMO-free claims in North America, and ethical-environmental claims in Europe.
Categorically, baby and toddler products featured the most clean label claims, followed by cereals, soup, and meat substitutes over the past year. Hot drinks and meat substitutes were the fastest-growing categories with innovative clean label claims during the same period.
Trust and transparency trends
Health claims on packaging influence over half of global consumers’ purchasing decisions. Over the past year, the top five influential claims in the clean label market include natural, locally sourced, organic, environmental claims, and traceability/origin claims.
Globally, 58% of consumers value honesty and transparency in products. Free-from preservatives strongly appeal to consumers seeking transparency in products. Other label attributes impacting consumers’ trust include real, natural, and sustainable ingredients.
Clean ingredient trends
Globally, one in three consumers opt for new or novel ingredients for more natural products such as botanicals and seeds and grains. Brands are increasingly adopting natural sweeteners in products like allulose, stevia, dates, or syrups. They focus on simple ingredients inherent in natural, healthy, and nutritional choices like roasted cocoa beans and bran bread.
Environmental trends
Sustainability and health are becoming increasingly intertwined due to the risks posed by changing weather patterns, affecting food security and nutrition. Globally, 68% of consumers relate natural and botanical flavors with sustainability, and are willing to pay more for products containing such ingredients.
Clean label market research indicates that two in three consumers have some level of trust in environmental claims on food products. They like to see claims on packaging related to sustainability, health, nutrition, transparency, and ingredient traceability.
Next generation trends
As clean labels on products become broader, the next generation of clean labels will focus more on specifics. Innovators include a short and informative ingredient list that provides clear snapshots of product description and claim features.
In the current clean label market, raw or unprocessed ingredients remain vital as consumers seek products closer to their natural state while retaining nutrients. However, the terminology “minimal processing” or “minimally processed” is growing, helping consumers differentiate between ultra-processed and minimally processed foods.
Artisan and handmade products with clean labels have increased, with an 8% and 5% CAGR, respectively, over the past five years. This finding indicates the growing preference toward less industrialized products.
What’s next in clean label trends?
Consumers will continue prioritizing fresh and natural products, favoring simplicity and fewer ingredients over processed alternatives. Transparency will remain vital in clean labels, with many consumers valuing clear information about product origins, production methods, and environmental impact.
Meanwhile, incorporating plant-based ingredients and highlighting the benefits of reduced processing can resonate with health-conscious consumers. Ethical considerations like fair trade and animal welfare also shape purchasing decisions, offering brands opportunities to align with broader values.
Brands can use smart labeling technologies to provide detailed product information, including health benefits, environmental impact, and ethical production practices. Expanding the inclusion of botanicals and other natural ingredients can add health benefits and appeal to sustainability-minded consumers.
Formulators can also experiment with natural flavor blends to create premium, sustainable products while maintaining superior taste. Short, clear ingredient lists paired with provenance information can build trust and attract attention.
As the demand for cleaner labels continues to rise, brands will likely widen their approach to include more categories, embracing plant-based, free-from, and nutrition-boosting products.
This article is based on the Innova Market Insights report, “Now & Next in Clean Label — Global.”