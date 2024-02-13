Givaudan and Nuritas join forces for AI-based peptide strategic collaboration
13 Feb 2024 --- Nuritas has begun an initiative with the taste and well-being giant Givaudan to boost food system solutions by leveraging AI-discovered peptides found in natural plant resources.
“In forging this groundbreaking collaboration with Givaudan, we were meticulous and intentional in identifying the ideal company to work with,” says Dr. Nora Khaldi, CEO of Nuritas. “We look forward to employing our AI Magnifier technology to identify new, natural peptide solutions that will undoubtedly advance flavor and taste innovations by Givaudan.”
Givaudan has a long history of developing unique food experiences and well-being solutions and is now integrating the power of peptide discovery to enhance its technology capabilities further.
Transformative venture
Nuritas says it unlocks the untapped potential of clinically tested and proven peptide ingredients across health, wellness, nutrition, and personal care.
Givaudan and Nuritas aim to overcome the limitations of existing technologies and drive the industry into the future by harnessing the power of natural peptides.
“This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our collective mission to address the desires and expectations of consumers around the world that are constantly changing. We strongly believe that working together with Nuritas will help to advance ingredient innovation in the short term,” adds Fabio Campanile, head of Taste & Wellbeing Science & Technology at Givaudan.
This announcement underscores the power of collaboration between industry leaders with shared values to impact the industry positively. Collaborative efforts are underway, with additional details and project updates to be announced later.
Edited by Gaynor Selby