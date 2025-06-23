VLOG survey urges continued use of full genetic engineering labeling in food
As the EU Commission plans to significantly relax the regulations for plants produced using new genetic engineering (NGT), which would eliminate the previously required labeling of most NGT plants as genetically modified ingredients in food, the Association of Food without Genetic Engineering (VLOG) conducts a survey to examine how German consumers feel about the topic.
Negotiations for new genetic engineering regulations are underway at the EU level. The German non-GMO organization commissioned a representative survey of 5,000 people in Germany earlier this month.
It finds almost 80% want German Agriculture Minister Alois Rainer (CSU) to advocate for maintaining mandatory labeling for foods containing new genetic engineering.
Push for continued new genetic engineering labeling
Seventy-nine percent of respondents want the new minister to advocate at the EU level for the continued labeling of foods containing new genetic engineering. Just 9% want Rainer to oppose mandatory labeling, as the EU Commission and Council of Ministers currently intend to do.
Survey participants were asked if Rainer should advocate for or against the continued labeling of foods containing new genetic engineering at the EU level, with 66.5% saying they were “definitely in favor,” 12% “somewhat in favor,” 5.5% “definitely against,” 3.9% “somewhat against,” and 12.1% undecided.
Trilogue negotiations are underway in Brussels between the Commission, the European Parliament, and the Council of Ministers.
In contrast to the Commission, the Parliament wants to maintain mandatory labeling of genetically modified products, but the Council of Agriculture Ministers of the member states has not included this demand in its joint position.
According to VLOG, this is one of the reasons why the then German Agriculture Minister, Cem Özdemir (Greens), did not agree in March. However, it’s not yet clear what position his successor, Alois Rainer (CSU), and the new German government as a whole will take on this issue.
“The survey results are a clear mandate for minister Rainer to now advocate in Brussels for continued full genetic engineering labeling, including for NGT. Otherwise, consumers would no longer be able to tell when shopping whether their food contains genetic engineering or not,” says VLOG managing director Alexander Hissting.
“This transparency must be maintained at all costs. Germany’s voice carries weight in Brussels, and with a clear yes to genetic engineering labeling, Alois Rainer can make an important contribution to ensuring that we continue to know what we want to eat and buy.”
Further negotiations on the new NGT regulation will take place in Brussels on June 30, 2025, and the EU Agriculture and Fisheries Council will also address the issue on June 23-24, where the minister Rainer, is expected to attend.
Earlier this year, VLOG warned against biotech liability shifts in upcoming EU legislation.