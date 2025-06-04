Future food, ingredient innovation and positive nutrition in the spotlight at Food Matters Live Rotterdam
Innovation in food ingredients, functional nutrition, the future of NPD, ultra-processed foods, sustainable sourcing, protein diversification, and filling the fiber gap will be some of the key themes at the forthcoming Food Matters Live (September 23–24).
Food Matters Live unveils the program of its inaugural European event later this year, where leading companies, brands and manufacturers will come together in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.
“We’re proud to be working with such a strong line-up of partners and contributors,” says Briony Mansell-Lewis, managing director of Food Matters Live. “Their involvement ensures the program is rooted in real-world expertise and gives attendees access to practical, in-depth perspectives across key areas of innovation and product development.”
“Whether it’s a global leader or a specialist innovator, each brings unique value to the conversations we’re curating in Rotterdam.”
“Attendees will benefit from inspiring thought-leadership, technical expertise, structured networking, and expert-led discussions, all designed to support and accelerate innovation in new product development.”
Connecting the ingredients value chain
The Rotterdam event features exclusive programs that showcase and target innovation, technical insight and collaborative networking.
The Tastes of Better program will provide exclusive access to ingredient innovation showcases featuring presentations and tastings by technical, and culinary teams.
Over 50 international speakers will cover key topics while the Future of Positive Nutrition program brings together 50 voices from the global food and nutrition community to share cutting-edge science, research, and ingredient innovation focused on healthy aging, women’s health, and active nutrition.
The NPD Discovery Zone will offer practical insight into the latest ingredients, technologies, and innovation strategies shaping the future of food. Insights into GLP-1 and clean label reformulation to carbon-neutral ingredients, regulatory pressures, and emerging NPD services, the hub will address some of the challenges facing the F&B and nutrition industries.
The event’s lead partners include AAK, Agrana Fruit, Ingredion, and Tate & Lyle. Rousselot, Ulrick & Short, Enough, and Brightlands Nova Bite will also contribute.