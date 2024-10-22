FrieslandCampina Ingredients strengthens early life nutrition with EU-approved whey ingredient
Protein and prebiotics innovator, FrieslandCampina Ingredients, reveals its Hyvital Whey HA 300 is approved for use in infant and follow-on formula in the EU. According to the company, the authorization comes after a thorough scientific review conducted to ensure compliance with the EU’s newest regulations and confirm adherence to top safety and suitability standards.
FrieslandCampina Ingredients highlights that having successfully completed the scientific evaluation and received approval from the European Commission, Hyvital Whey HA 300 is now among the select milk hydrolysate ingredients listed in the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/127.
This listing is the final requirement for its inclusion in infant and follow-on formulas marketed across the EU. The company states that the addition of Hyvital Whey HA 300 to EU legislation bolsters its reputation as a trusted leader in early life nutrition (ELN) and high-quality infant solutions.
Speaking on the recent approval, Jouke Veldman, the company’s marketing director of ELN states: “This decision not only broadens the options available for developing formulas for infants, but also reinforces our commitment to meeting the highest industry standards.”
“Our customers can trust that we continue to prioritize safety, quality and innovation.”
Supporting infant health
FrieslandCampina Ingredients reveals that its protein hydrolysates are created by enzymatically breaking down milk proteins and offer infant formula manufacturers a way to improve their products and more closely align with infants’ nutritional requirements.
It also states that, despite being available since 2010, Hyvital Whey HA 300 underwent a fresh evaluation for safety and suitability under the new EU regulations introduced in February 2022, which affected protein hydrolysates in standard infant nutrition.
“I would like to extend my gratitude to our dedicated R&D teams in Ingredients, Global Nutrition and Scientific & Regulatory Affairs,” Veldman underscores. “Their hard work and expertise were instrumental in securing this approval and achieving this important milestone.”
Recently, the company also received approval from the Chinese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs to produce its strain of Lacto-N-Tetraose for use in the country, advancing its Aequival 2’-FL HMO (human milk oligosaccharide) in the Chinese market.