FiE 2024: dsm-firmenich to showcase cutting-edge and sustainable food and nutrition innovations
Ahead of this year’s upcoming Food Ingredients Europe (FiE) trade show (19–21 November) in Frankfurt, Germany, dsm-firmenich reveals it will introduce its latest advancements, innovations and ingredients to promote a tastier, healthier and more sustainable food system. The company states it will spotlight solutions across several categories, including beverages, baking, confectionery, cheese, dairy and savory categories and plant-based foods.
The company will also exhibit new concepts and prototypes, including lactose- and sugar-free Nutrimilk in strawberry and banana flavors and a PeptoPro infused recovery drink.
Moreover, dsm-firmenich states that its main focuses will be on boosting nutrition, sugar reduction, food science and sustainability. Additionally, it will conduct cooking demonstrations at booth #3.1 F62.
Flavor first
According to dsm-firmenich, the real potential for innovation lies at the intersection of healthfulness and taste — consumers want healthy options that taste good too.
The company says it will demonstrate how great taste can be achieved without sacrificing nutrition by offering a tasting of mini “Frankfurters” in Frankfurt with a sugar-reduced ketchup to attendees.
Also, the company’s manager for baking and confectionery will explore how innovative enzymes can be utilized to boost whole wheat bread quality. The enzymes help create better dough stability, improve the volume and help to meet evolving consumer demands in taste, texture and health.
Boosting health, reducing sugar
dsm-firmenich highlights that modern consumers face numerous health challenges — two-thirds worry about their health, two billion lack essential nutrients and 40% of adults globally are overweight. This creates a critical demand for high-quality food and beverages that promote health and well-being.
The company’s lead scientist for nutrition and health along with its senior director of health benefits and solutions will give a presentation on how producers and suppliers can address the health concerns of growing and aging populations by fortifying foods, ingredients and supplements with essential nutrients and by lowering saturated fats, salt and sugar.
The company also points out that there is not a “one-size-fits-all” substitute for sugar. Rather, it states that sugar reduction requires complex solutions that both reduce sugar and still appeal to consumers’ tastes and demands. dsm-firmenich’s technical sales manager, sugar reduction Europe, will host a session to explore sugar-reducing ingredients that retain sensory appeal, while maintaining flavors and taste.
At its booth, dsm-firmenich will exhibit chewy gummies with an apricot flavor and a savory BBQ sauce, both of which will feature reduced sugar recipes.
Focus on food science and sustainability
The ingredient innovator will also showcase its comprehensive array of solutions for taste, texture and health, featuring a portfolio of all-in-one cultures developed through its advanced AI-powered Dairy Culture Co-Creation platform.
The innovation manager for dairy at dsm-firmenich will give a talk and share R&D expertise on the creation of flavorful and fresh fermented products and demonstrate how dairy manufacturers can leverage this technology to design specific cultures for dairy applications, including a case study from an actual implementation.
At the same time, the company will highlight its sustainable solutions. The company stresses that food production accounts for approximately 25% of global carbon dioxide emissions and states that embracing plant-based diets can significantly reduce environmental impact.
Therefore, it will showcase its sustainable plant protein, Vertis CanolaPRO, in a range of innovative forms such as tortillas and breakfast cereals.
Furthermore, visitors will have the opportunity to sample plant-based alternatives such as smoked “salmon” with cream cheese and pulled “beef” tortillas alongside a sustainable vanilla yogurt with an extended shelf life designed to reduce food waste.