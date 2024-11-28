FiE 2024: Biospringer unlocks yeast innovation to enhance plant-based food experiences
Sustainability will be vital in the evolution of the plant-based and alt-protein space and will drive innovation to make the best use of the resources available, Marion Alexandre, food application specialist at Biospringer by Lesaffre, tells Food Ingredients First at this year’s Food Ingredients Europe (FIE) trade show in Frankfurt, Germany.
The global producer of yeast extract presented a range of products on the show floor, including the Springer Mask 102, a yeast-based ingredient that helps reduce undesirable off-notes, especially in plant-based applications as well as in sweeteners and low-sugar products.
“This yeast extract follows a specific process to create compounds that can bind to bitterness receptors, which are linked to the perception of off-notes in plant-based products. It also works well in botanical extracts, vitamins and on sweetness intensity with sweeteners like stevia,” explains Alexandre.
The yeast-based ingredient can “improve the base flavor profile” in a range of products, including sweets, snacks and cheese analogs.
“It’s also a clean label ingredient as it is a natural flavor in Europe and the US. We will launch it in all the other regions in 2025,” says Alexandre.
The “kokumi sensation”
Research by Innova Market Insights indicates that two in three consumers globally seek convenient or “cleaner ingredients” to optimize nutrition without using additives and preservatives.
This demand has propelled flavor innovation, paving the way for more adventurous profiles derived naturally.
Biospringer’s Springer Cocoon range meets such consumer expectations by offering concentrated sources of kokumi in a yeast extract that can naturally improve the overall flavor profile of foods.
“Kokumi is a flavor modulator and means ‘rich taste’ in Japanese. It’s not very well known and we are finding new properties of kokumi compounds. Our new kokumi product Springer Cocoon 4105 ingredient is high in glutathione (GSH), which is known to provide kokumi properties into the product.”
Improving texture and mouthfeel
With the kokumi range of yeast extracts, Biospringer offers to conceal the beany taste often associated with plant-based and hybrid products.
“Kokumi can help make the flavor more premium, improving the taste of healthy products that sometimes lack depth. There is no category in which it cannot work. In sweet applications, for example, it will help to provide more roundness, creaminess, fattiness and richness. It’s versatile,” notes Alexandre.
“It’s also high in sulfuric compounds, which means that at higher dosages, it can provide eggy notes or chicken flavor for plant-based applications.”
“At a low dosage, it can improve the product’s mouthfeel and the fattiness perception while balancing the overall flavor profile. It can also increase the spiciness intensity and elevate the spice flavor profile. That is one of the benefits of kokumi: it can naturally unveil the most desirable flavor profile of your product and elevate its sensory appeal.”
Springer Cocoon 4105 can also help improve the health profile of products by reducing the need for excess fat and salt. By enhancing mouthfeel and flavor, Kokumi can make healthier formulations more appealing to consumers without compromising on taste.
Circumventing sustainability challenges
With global supply chains facing disruption due to climate change, geopolitical conflicts and the cost-of-living crisis, Alexandre reiterates the need for the plant-based and alt-protein sectors to capitalize on sustainable ingredients.
“We are going to face more and more difficulties by relying on conventional growing and production systems. It’s going to be difficult to find a sustainable source consistent in terms of taste and quantity, as we are seeing with cocoa.”
“We need to offer solutions that do not change the ingredient list of products completely. Developing products with yeast or yeast-based ingredients can can help overcome taste variability challenges coming from raw material quality fluctuations. Sustainability is really going to be key.”
Additionally, she highlights using by-products to minimize waste along the value chain.
“We end up with valuable yeast production by-products that can be used across Lesaffre’s diverse business units. Besides, we are focused on optimizing production processes and reducing energy costs. Additionally, with our global network of manufacturing sites, we are able to minimize the logistical impact. This multifaceted approach allows us to deliver maximum value to our customers, empowering them to innovate with confidence and stay ahead of evolving market demands,” concludes Alexandre.