Ferrero Group bolsters its “better-for-you” position with Power Crunch acquisition
The Ferrero Group is expanding its presence in the better-for-you category with the acquisition of Power Crunch, a snack brand established in the mid-90s that has experienced solid growth driven by a strong portfolio of high-protein offerings.
Ferrero Group — best known for products including Nutella, Kinder, Tic Tac and Ferrero Rocher — has signed a deal to buy Power Crunch from Bio-Nutritional Research Group. Financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.
The agreement represents another move by Ferrero to acquire companies with a strategic fit as it continues to expand its overall footprint and product offerings in healthier snacks.
Power Crunch’s portfolio includes a variety of wafer bars and high-protein crisps, which were launched in 2024.
Expansion in healthy snacks
In recent years, the Ferrero Group has acquired Eat Natural, the maker of high-quality cereal bars, toasted muesli and granola. The Italian sweet packaged food company also acquired Fulfil Nutrition in 2022.
Iowa-based ice cream company Wells Enterprises also joined Ferrero Group in 2022.
“Following the acquisitions of Eat Natural and Fulfil, Power Crunch joining the Ferrero Group will strengthen the company’s position in the better-for-you market,” a Ferrero spokesperson tells Food Ingredients First.
“We see a lot of opportunity for growth with this (better-for-you) portfolio. We’re looking to execute a smooth and effective transition and to explore all opportunities for further growth.”
As part of the transaction, Ferrero will take over an office site in Irvine, California, with approximately 50 employees joining the Ferrero Group in North America.
“The quality craftsmanship and thoughtful investment Ferrero applies to our portfolio has driven our success across categories. We look forward to applying the same formula to the better-for-you category, starting with the distinctive products produced by the exceptional Power Crunch team,” says Michael Lindsey, president and chief business officer of Ferrero North America.
The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the weeks ahead.
“Power Crunch joining Ferrero is an amazing opportunity,” adds Kevin Lawrence, Power Crunch founder and CEO. “The company’s commitment to quality and ambitions in the better-for-you snacks category will help bring Power Crunch to more consumers than ever before.”