Sweet sustainability: Puratos taps plant-based chocolate and fair trade nutrition as consumption evolves
As the plant-based trend gathers momentum in 2025, industry experts say consumer demand for indulgence and health is spurring innovation centered around sustainability and functionality in the chocolate sector.
“For decades, we’ve prioritized taste. After all, chocolate should be delicious. But it can contribute to consumer well-being, too,” Youri Dumont, business unit director, Chocolate, at Belgium-based ingredients supplier Puratos, tells Food Ingredients First.
He says the great challenge lies in balancing chocolate’s indulgent core with the need to address dietary preferences, evolving tastes, and a changing environment.
Unlocking “power” ingredients
Consumers are increasingly interested in the “better-for-you” categories, where taste and health combine. For Puratos, this trend has manifested in improved product nutritional value and “clean(er) label” alternatives within the plant-based Belcolade brand.
“Additional nutritious ingredients, or ‘power’ ingredients, is fast becoming a popular way to create ‘better-for-you’ products, as consumers look for indulgent ways to meet their specific health goals, such as enhanced energy levels or improved immunity,” reveals Dumont.
“When paired specifically with dark chocolate, nuts, fruit, and seeds can bring an extra ‘healthier’ dimension to consumer favorites.”
The company’s chocolate solutions meet various dietary specifications, including organic, sugar-free/no added sugar/sugar-reduced solutions, and lecithin-free chocolates.
The rise of plant-based chocolate
Industry experts have flagged plenty of opportunities for innovation in the plant-based sector. Dumont agrees, adding that this reflects a bigger shift toward sustainable consumption.
“According to Puratos’ 2024 global Taste Tomorrow data, the plant-based trend has the most online ‘chatter’ by far. We’ve seen a much greater variety of plant-based options in the chocolate, confectionery, and patisserie sectors, with some big brands launching vegan alternatives.”
“Some of the most popular formats consumers talk about are plant-based chocolate bars, butter cups, and chocolate chips, particularly when paired with functional ingredients for nutritional balance — a major trend in the chocolate industry today. People want food products that fit into a balanced diet while still delivering indulgence and satisfaction.”
He notes that texture, besides taste and flavor, is another key driver for plant-based chocolate.
“Our insights show growing interest in products with clashing textures, like a crunchy outer layer and a smooth filling, so there’s plenty of scope for innovation. To continue the upward trajectory of plant-based chocolate, taste, health, and value will be the most important considerations for chocolatiers and other manufacturers moving forward.”
However, despite enabling diversification of the sustainable F&B space, alternative ingredients often pose taste and texture challenges.
Dumont shares that Puratos uses sensory and consumer preference tests to meet high taste and texture standards in alternative chocolate ingredients.
“When we developed our Belcolade range, we understood that the chocolate sector is still primarily driven by millions of milk and white chocolate lovers who want more from vegan alternatives and aren’t prepared to compromise on the sensory experience. Our new products must meet their expectations, so we trial many different ingredients in various combinations to perfect these qualities.”
“The result is ingredients like Belcolade’s Selection plant-based milk-alike and white couverture, which are versatile and meet — or even exceed — consumer expectations in terms of taste and texture. We also applied what we learned to our compound coating range with the launch of our Carat Nuxel Hazelnut Plant-Based Cacao-Trace premium sustainable filling. It offers a creamy texture and rich nut taste and is suited for all bakery and patisserie applications, both pre- and post-bake.”
Poverty and climate change
As sought-after as the ingredient is, cocoa farmers, according to Fairtrade, pocket roughly 6% of the final value of a chocolate bar on average. Many are facing the fallout of a worsening climate crisis, which is also pushing young farmers out of the profession and threatening the future of the industry.
Dumont says Puratos promotes responsible cocoa trade through the Cacao-Trace sustainable cocoa program.
“Working closely with cocoa farmers, we collectively master, monitor, and improve the fermentation process to produce high-quality, delicious cocoa. Better taste helps to create more value, which, with Cacao-Trace, directly results in more revenue for the farmer. This additional value is shared with farmers through a Quality Premium and Chocolate Bonus, providing two to five months of extra income annually.”
Puratos tackles CO2 emissions in cocoa farming through eco-friendly practices like agroforestry and reforestation.
“Trends come and go”
As consumers seek novelty in convenient formats, Dumont says Puratos is “always” leveraging insights to anticipate and respond to changing preferences.
“For instance, texture is big news right now — whether it’s a silky-smooth chocolate center popular in the UK or a crunchy pistachio texture, like the viral Dubai chocolate bar.”
“Co-creation is also a huge part of our innovation process when we ask customers what they need. How can we make this new product stand out on crowded shelves and in the memory? But ultimately, trends come and go. It’s taste that makes consumers come back for more.”
Therefore, focusing on the fundamentals — “particularly cocoa bean fermentation with the sustainable cocoa program” — is crucial for the company to unlock the complex flavors and retain market share.