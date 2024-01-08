Feeding tomorrow: IFT opens scholarship fund applications for food science students
08 Jan 2024 --- The Institute of Food Technologists’ (IFT) Feeding Tomorrow Fund has opened its applications for more than 40 undergraduate scholarships and 25 graduate scholarships. The program encourages, promotes, and rewards the excellence of students pursuing careers in the science of food through various efforts including a variety of academic tuition scholarships.
Since 1985, the Institute of Food Technologists through the Feeding Tomorrow Fund has awarded more than 2,700 scholarships totaling over US$3 million.
“The world needs the next generation of creative and innovative minds engaged in the science of food to meet the critical challenges ahead of us, and we are proud to motivate young minds and support students through our extensive educational resources and scholarship opportunities,” says Steve Hartley, IFT director of fund development.
In addition to graduate and undergraduate scholarships, IFT’s Feeding Tomorrow Fund also offers scholarship awards for students with specific criteria such as greatest financial need, those transferring from a community college and first-generational college enrollment.
The Gateway Program scholarship awards will also continue this year, which removes the restriction that students must attend IFT Higher Education Review Board (HERB) approved programs.
Assistance along food journeys
Applicants for all scholarships must demonstrate a commitment to the science of food profession, which can include, but is not limited to, membership in IFT.
Student members receive access to a variety of tools that will help them on their science of food journeys, including being able to participate in the Institute of Food Technologists Student Association (IFTSA) and its competitions.
The 2023 IFTSA Competition winners and finalists were honored at IFT FIRST last July.
IFT’s Feeding Tomorrow Fund will be awarding travel scholarships to attend IFT FIRST 2024, which is being held July 15 to 17, 2024, at McCormick Place in Chicago, US. Registration for this opens March 1, 2024.
Graduate fellowship submissions open
Submissions for the Elwood F. Caldwell Graduate Fellowship are also now open. The fellowship, which is designed for students currently enrolled in a master’s or doctoral program in the science of food, provides a generous stipend to students pursuing research focused on addressing the current and future needs and demands of the global food system.
The program was created as the result of a more than US$1 million endowment from long-time member and IFT Fellow Elwood Caldwell, PhD. It is considered the largest one-year graduate gift in the foundation’s more than 35-year history and is one of the scholarships now open in the IFT’s Feeding Tomorrow Fund.
Caldwell is widely recognized as one of the “pioneers in cereal science” for his work as director of research and development for Quaker Oats followed by his leadership role within the University of Minnesota’s Department of Food Science and Nutrition.
The Manitoba, Canada, native and author of Breakfast Cereals and How They Are Made passed away in 2018 at the age of 95.
In 1991, he was the recipient of the Calvert L. Willey Award for distinguished service to IFT. He was an active member of the Chicago Section and Minnesota Section of IFT.
The IFT Sections offer location-based networking opportunities that include social events, educational sessions, philanthropic activities, and special events.
“Elwood Caldwell truly embodied what makes IFT members and the science of food community so special. Thanks to his generosity and the generosity of many others, IFT’s Feeding Tomorrow Fund can support the next generation of food scientists as they pursue careers in the food and beverage industry,” comments Hartley.
The 2022 fellowship was awarded to Yutong Li, then a doctoral candidate in food science at The Ohio State University.
The inaugural recipient in 2021 was Jonathan Sogin, then a doctoral candidate in food science and technology with a concentration in food microbiology at Cornell University. Sogin previously earned a bachelor’s degree in food science and technology from the University of Wisconsin – Madison, US.
Edited Benjamin Ferrer