February in review: Trump’s tariff troubles, major mergers and sales, EU’s farming future
This month, F&B industry stakeholders warned that trade tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump could heavily impact global prices and supplies. Meanwhile, dsm-firmenich agreed on a major sale.
Also, the European Commission released its Vision for Farming and Agriculture, which immediately came under criticism.
Here, we recap the most significant stories of the month to ensure you stay informed about key F&B industry developments and insights.
F&B industry braces for Trump’s trade tariffs: Rising costs, supply shocks, and menu changes
The food and beverage industry reacted strongly to US President Donald Trump’s announcement that Canada, Mexico, and China would be subject to import tariffs. Vegetables, alcoholic drinks, and other agricultural products are expected to take a big hit, and there are fears of price hikes for both businesses and consumers. We spoke to experts to see how Trump’s plans could impact the industry.
WUR study highlights the devastating impact of climate change on African cocoa production
Wageningen University and Research (WUR) used a simulation model to predict the effects of climate change on future cocoa cultivation. Its study aims to understand better how to overcome declining yields and future-proof cocoa crops as extreme weather events take their toll in some of the key African cocoa-growing regions.
Super Bowl: Surge in chicken wings as carnivore-centric diets gather pace and sustainability challenges rise
Meat proteins maintained their market share for this year’s Super Bowl. The National Chicken Council’s (NCC) annual chicken wing report projected Americans will consume 1.47 billion chicken wings this year. This figure represented an increase of 1.5% from last year’s game. We spoke to academics about the political climate driving increased meat consumption at the Super Bowl.
ISM & ProSweets 2025 review: Industry innovates for the future with cocoa-free chocolate and fortified snacks
We attended ISM and ProSweets 2025 in Cologne, Germany, where we discussed the latest efforts to bring progress to the cocoa market. Top companies presented a bevy of solutions targeting sustainability, cost reduction, production efficiency, and enduring consumer demand for indulgent cocoa and chocolate solutions. We also discussed nutritional concerns and other confectionery trends.
dsm-firmenich announces €1.5B divestment of Feed Enzymes Alliance stake to Novonesis
dsm-firmenich agreed to sell its stake in the Feed Enzymes Alliance — a livestock nutrition and health business — to Novonesis, its equal partner in the enterprise, for €1.5 billion (US$1.55 billion). Share prices in both companies spiked following the announcement. The sales value of dsm-firmenich’s activities in the Alliance was valued at approximately €300 million (US$309 million) in 2024.
Trump’s USAID freeze puts US$500M of food aid at risk, as industry experts warn of “devastating” impact
Around US$489 million of food assistance in warehouses and transit is at risk of spoilage due to President Donald Trump’s US Agency for International Development (USAID) funding freeze, says the USAID Office of Inspector General (IG). Experts warned of the catastrophic consequences of dismantling the agency on health and nutrition programs, with stark warnings of human fatalities.
British biosecurity under threat: Port authority CEO raises alarm over border controls on illegal meat
Leading UK industry associations reaffirmed the need for government action on tightening post-Brexit biosecurity on food imports after the head of the Dover Port Health Authority (DPHA), Lucy Manzano, told MPs that the effectiveness of border controls had been consistently “overstated” by the government. Manzano also warned that lax controls have left Britain vulnerable to illegal meat imports.
Tunnel vision? Industry reacts to EU’s new agriculture and food commitments
The European Commission (EC) released its Vision for Agriculture and Food, a new roadmap for the future of farming and F&B production in Europe that seeks to allay fears over producer livelihoods, quality control, and environmental intensity. The report is based on the findings of an advisory group led by industry leaders but is being criticized for a lack of concrete commitments and vague wording.
Prosus to acquire Just Eat Takeaway in €4.1B deal to create “European food delivery champion”
European food delivery heavyweight Just Eat Takeaway.com announced it will be bought by Dutch tech investor Prosus in an all-cash deal for 100% of its shares, worth around €4.1 billion (US$4.3 billion). The deal values Just Eat’s shares at €20.30 (US$21.30) each and represents a premium of 63%. The offer for the food giant, which launched in 2000 and has gone on to become a leading global on-demand food delivery service, was “unanimously recommended” by Just Eat’s management board.
Olam agrees sale of agri products business to Saudi Arabia in US$1.78B deal
The Olam Group announced it will sell its 44.58% stake in Olam Agri to Salic, the food and agriculture investment arm of Public Investment Fund of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, for approximately US$1.78 billion, at an implied 100% equity valuation for Olam Agri of US$4 billion. Salic already owns 35.4% of the unit and will acquire 64.6% of Olam Agri in two tranches.