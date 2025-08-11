Mars licenses Pairwise gene-editing platform to advance cacao research
Mars has licensed US-based Pairwise’s Fulcrum gene editing tools, including the SHARC enzyme, for cacao research and development. The agreement gives Mars access to Pairwise’s CRISPR technology, enabling precise modification of plant traits to accelerate crop improvement beyond traditional breeding methods.
Pairwise is a biotechnology company which leverages CRISPR-based gene editing with AI and plant biology for rapid development of traits like seedlessness, thornlessness, compact plant architecture, and improved yield, resilience, and flavor across a variety of crops.
Its Fulcrum platform provides gene editing tools, enzymes, and trait libraries designed to make targeted changes that activate, deactivate, or fine-tune plant characteristics. This capability supports faster development of desirable traits in cacao, addressing challenges related to climate variability, diseases, and environmental stresses.
Mars plans to use this technology to improve cacao production and strengthen global supply chains. Carl Jones, plant sciences director at Mars, says the company is committed to conducting CRISPR research transparently and responsibly to help crops better adapt to climate and resource challenges.
Ian Miller, chief operating officer at Pairwise, highlights the potential of plant breeding innovation to address agricultural challenges and supports Mars’ research goals.
This collaboration illustrates the role of gene editing in advancing agriculture through precise and accelerated crop trait development.