FDA accelerates natural dye adoption with gardenia blue approval
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the gardenia (genipin) blue as a new color additive for various food products, marking the fourth natural color approved in the past two months. The color, derived from the gardenia fruit, can now be used in sports drinks, flavored or enhanced non-carbonated water, fruit drinks, ready-to-drink teas, and candies.
It has granted the Gardenia Blue Interest Group’s (GBIG) color additive petition to use the color in various foods, at levels “consistent with good manufacturing practice.”
The move comes amid the organization’s ongoing push to phase out petroleum-based synthetic dyes, aligning with US Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s goal of prioritizing children’s health by reducing exposure to harmful chemicals in food.
Since the announcement of the initiative in April, about 40% of the food industry has committed to eliminating synthetic dyes, says the FDA.
“Every day, children are exposed to synthetic chemicals in food that serve no purpose and threaten their health,” says Secretary Kennedy.
“The FDA’s approval of gardenia blue shows we’re finally putting kids first. Thanks to Dr. Marty Makary’s bold leadership, we’re cutting through industry influence and taking decisive action to Make America Healthy Again.”
natural color options for F&B manufacturers.In May, the FDA approved galdieria extract blue, butterfly pea flower extract, and calcium phosphate to expand the
FDA Commissioner Marty Makary says that by expanding the palette of available colors derived from natural sources, “food manufacturers have a variety of options available that will make it easier to end their use of petroleum-based dyes.”
Speeding up synthetic dye removal
In addition to approving the new color additive, the FDA says it has sent a letter urging manufacturers to accelerate the phase-out of Food, Drug & Cosmetic (FD&C) Red No. 3 in foods, including dietary supplements, ahead of its 2027 deadline.
“The FDA believes that accelerating the phase out of the use of FD&C Red No. 3 in foods will help further the goal of Making America Healthy Again,” the FDA said in the letter.
Meanwhile, Consumer Brands, a national trade association, has pledged to remove FD&C colors from school food products by the start of the 2026-2027 school year.