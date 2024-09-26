Every’s vegan eggs receive US patent for protein made via precision fermentation
Every has been granted the foundational US 12/096,784 patent to advance egg proteins produced from precision fermentation using its no-animal egg solution.
The patent generally covers any ingredient composition for food products that incorporates recombinant ovalbumin — the principal protein found in egg whites — combined with at least one additional consumable ingredient.
“This patent is a milestone for Every, given the nature of ovalbumin as a functionality powerhouse. Ovalbumin is the protein behind Every’s egg white replacement as a B2B ingredient in dozens of the toughest applications and is also the sole protein powering the Every Egg,” says Every co-founder and CEO Arturo Elizondo.
The Every Egg is a liquid egg made without a hen using egg protein brewed by yeast.
Ovalbumin patent
Ovalbumin constitutes over 54% of the protein in an egg white and is mainly responsible for an egg’s foaming, binding, gelling and nutritional properties.
The patent includes wild-type ovalbumin variants with enhanced performance through various modifications and ovalbumin sourced from multiple avian species and production methods utilizing a range of yeast and fungal systems such as Pichia, Trichoderma, Saccharomyces, and Aspergillus.
It also covers product formats such as baked goods, binding for meat, meat analogs, ready-to-eat eggs, whipped cream, ice cream and meringue. It addresses several functional applications in liquid and powder forms, including hardness, cohesiveness, springiness, chewiness and foam stability.
The protein ingredient crafting company explains that receiving this patent further strengthens its intellectual property portfolio for food technology.
The Every Egg debuted at three-Michelin star restaurant Eleven Madison Park, US, last year in applications ranging from pisco sours to coddled egg vinaigrettes to chawanmushi.
The company previously announced a multinational partnership with Unilever, Grupo Palacios and Grupo Nutresa as it prepares to enter the mass market.