Steakholder Foods unveils facility for “interactive” demonstrations of 3D-printed food tech
26 Sep 2024 --- Alt-protein company Steakholder Foods has announced the opening of its first full-scale facility, which can hold live demonstrations of its 3D printers and show the development of plant-based meat and seafood alternatives in real-time.
The demonstration center is established in compliance with the standards applicable to a food production facility and will showcase the company’s MX200 and HD144 printers to promote customer engagement.
Arik Kaufman, CEO of Steakholder Foods, believes the facility will enable interaction with potential clients and partners. “It’s not just about seeing the technology in action—it’s about experiencing the future of food production. This center will play a critical role in promoting our capabilities and building stronger relationships within the industry,” he says.
Live demonstration
Onlookers will be able to view every step in the preparation of a product, from the production to the packaging stage. Tasting sessions will allow participants to sample the quality and versatility of the biotech company’s products in the customized, 3D-printed plant-based foods segment.
Steakholder Foods says this “hands-on approach” will improve customer understanding and interest in its food tech advancements. Tours will also be conducted virtually, in addition to in-person sessions.
The company’s MX200 printer uses Fused Paste Layering to mimic the textures of conventional meat by melding plant-based proteins and fats for customized meat alternatives.
The HD144 printer utilizes Drop Location in Space technology, which enables the accurate placement of plant-based ingredients to develop various seafood textures, including tender fish and filets.
“These technologies enable us to produce a variety of textures and flavors, from the delicate fibrousness of a white fish filet to the robustness of a beef steak, ensuring that every bite is as satisfying as it is responsible,” the company previously told Food Ingredients First.
Recent business moves
The Israeli firm joined forces with frozen foods manufacturer and distributor Premazon to launch plant-based white fish kebabs. The agreement will harness Premazon’s established distribution network to introduce the new product line to diverse channels like hotels, restaurants and catering services in the domestic market.
The partnership aims to provide consumers with a sustainable and delicious alternative to traditional fish kebabs that meets their taste, texture and nutrition expectations.
In another move to expand its market, Steakholder Foods partnered with the Industrial Technology Research Institute in Taiwan to develop innovative meat alternatives tailored to Taiwanese cuisine, using its signature 3D-printing technology and plant-based ingredients.