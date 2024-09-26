GenoPalate and ThrivePass pioneer personalized nutrition for employees
The US nutrigenomic platform GenoPalate partners with ThrivePass to provide access to personalized nutritional insights based on an individual’s DNA. ThrivePass is a technology company that innovates its clients’ employee journeys from onboarding to offboarding by personalizing employee benefits and offering data-driven insights.
In the collaboration, GenoPalate will integrate its advanced nutrigenomic technology into the ThrivePass Marketplace to offer employees a distinct perspective into their nutritional needs based on their genetics. The companies note that this initiative enhances corporate wellness programs by promoting better nutrition choices and personalized wellness experiences for individuals.
“By combining forces with ThrivePass, we are pioneering a new category in wellness solutions,” highlights Asif Naseem, CEO of GenoPalate. “This avenue allows us to reach more individuals eager to understand and act on their genetic dietary needs, enhancing their journey toward optimal health.”
Individual wellness plans
ThrivePass users can use their Thrive Account funds directly to access GenoPalate’s Essential Nutrition Report, dietitian-crafted recipe bundles and personalized vitamin offerings to help enhance individual wellness plans. The companies highlight that these resources provide actionable insights and practical solutions to empower employees to make informed decisions based on their genetic makeup.
“We are excited to announce a partnership with GenoPalate, a company focused on providing personalized nutrition solutions based on DNA. Our Lifestyle Spending Account allows our clients to customize programs for their employees, and we can continue to deliver on our commitment to personalization through strategic marketplace partnerships such as this,” adds Ryan Tacke, CEO of ThrivePass.
GenoPalate and ThrivePass assert that their collaboration aims to “set a new standard in personalized nutrition” by leveraging science and technology to foster better well-being and a more informed workforce.
Earlier this year, Foodvalley highlighted the opportunity to offer personalized nutrition solutions to employees. The organization shared the results of its first pilot in the Vitality via Personalized Nutrition Solutions program, which combined commercially available personalized nutrition services and products for ten employees of a Dutch care institution.
Digital personalized nutrition
Innova Market Insights data indicates that personalized nutrition solutions are becoming more popular as consumers are increasingly concerned about their unique health needs.
At the same time, researchers are concerned that these solutions focus on socially privileged groups instead of the overall population. They call to create adaptive, personalized nutrition advice systems customized to individual needs and highlight the potential for digital tools.
Responding to a need to democratize access to personalized nutrition to treat and manage chronic diseases, US-based digital platform Heali developed a “food-as-medicine” app demonstrating clinical-grade health outcomes. The company received US$3 million in seed funding for its app from the country’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Online digital offerings include Verdify’s Noory platform, a nutrition guide that tailors meals to a person’s individual preferences and dietary requirements. The tool assesses nutrition needs and food intake to create personalized plans and helps to monitor progress.
In addition, Hologram Sciences employs an AI model, part of its Precision Nutrition Platform, in healthcare settings to monitor patients’ accurate and real-time nutritional intake. By applying the model at the US Mayo Clinic, the company aims to address malnutrition challenges in surgical recovery and enhance patient care.