Europeans endorse CAP payments for climate-friendly agriculture, flags Eurobarometer survey
Public awareness of the EU Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) is at its highest since 2007, according to the latest Eurobarometer survey. While 78% of the respondents say they are up to speed on the unified policy, over 70% believe the EU is fulfilling its role in providing safe, healthy, sustainable and high-quality food through the CAP.
A European Commission (EC) spokesperson tells Food Ingredients First that the findings demonstrate that the CAP is “effectively fulfilling” its responsibilities in various areas and that F&B companies can benefit from positive public opinion.
“This support can positively impact EU F&B businesses by reinforcing consumer confidence in sustainable and quality agricultural practices. The EC is committed to intensifying efforts to support farmers and businesses through the ongoing transition, fostering an environment where every farmer and entrepreneur in the EU can adopt a business model tailored to their geographic and climatic conditions.”
The EC is “particularly attentive” to the research and innovation program, which can strengthen F&B companies’ position in the market, the spokesperson says.
“The Commission encourages member states to support cutting-edge innovation and knowledge transfer. By doing so, it aims to support companies with the tools and resources needed to thrive in a competitive market and adapt to changing environmental and consumer demands.”
The survey shows that seven in ten respondents think the CAP contributes to the sustainable management of natural resources. Another 71% believe it promotes research development and digital solutions for the agri-food sector while strengthening farmers’ position in the food chain (70%).
A majority (70%) of respondents consider the CAP a crucial tool in addressing climate change, while a similar percentage of citizens believe it ensures the stability of food prices.
Additionally, over six in ten participants consider the CAP beneficial in reducing regional disparities while encouraging young people’s involvement in the agricultural sector.
Stabilizing farmers’ income
The Barometer reveals that 92% of EU citizens consider agriculture and rural areas “important” for the future, while 52% consider them “very important.”
The EC intends to release direct financial payments amounting to €189 billion (US$194 billion) under the CAP strategic plans 2023-2027. According to the current budget, rural development stands to gain €66 billion (US$68 billion).
Public sentiment seems aligned with this strategic plan as more than 56% of the respondents agree with the level of EU financial incentives for farmers to stabilize their income. This figure has increased by ten percentage points since 2022 and is at its highest since 2013.
Nine in ten participants support the EU’s continuous subsidy payments to farmers for engaging in agricultural practices beneficial for the environment and climate. The findings also indicate that 62% agree that agriculture has made significant strides in combating climate change.
Trade agreements and labels
EU citizens primarily view trade agreements as a success. The survey shows that a majority believe they boost EU agriculture and consumers. Over 76% believe these agreements diversify the markets and supplies of agricultural products in the region.
Around seven in ten view these deals as beneficial for the EU’s agricultural exports and as promoting regional labor and environmental standards, including animal welfare, for agricultural production in other countries.
Awareness of European quality shows room for improvement, as 56% recognize the organic farming logo. The EC notes that the protected geographical indication and the protected designation of origin logos could also gain from better recognition.
Retaining trust
While the EC maintains that support for the CAP is at an “all-time” high, maintaining this level of trust is crucial to ensure continued engagement.
“To maintain and build [trust], the EC and member states must prioritize transparency and accountability in implementing the CAP. This includes clearly communicating the environmental benefits and tangible results achieved through CAP-funded initiatives. Moreover, it is essential to continuously align the CAP with the latest scientific findings and climate goals, ensuring proactive and adaptive policies,” the EC spokesperson tells us.
“Engaging all stakeholders — including farmers, businesses and consumers — in dialogue and decision-making processes can foster a sense of ownership and commitment to shared climate objectives.”
Respondents have clear expectations and priorities: Some 94% state that securing a stable food supply in the EU at all times is important, ensuring price affordability (92%) and sustainable management of natural resources (91%). Another 90% agree that securing farmers’ role in the food chain is essential for achieving food security.
“Investing in education and training programs will empower farmers, businesses and consumers with the knowledge and skills needed to implement sustainable practices effectively,” the spokesperson concludes.