EU scientists find lowering antibiotics in food-producing livestock leads to resistance reductions in humans
29 Feb 2024 --- Between the years 2014 and 2021, antibiotic consumption in food-producing livestock animals has decreased by 44%. This trend was revealed in a recent multi-agency report led by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) that investigated antibiotic consumption’s correlation to antimicrobial resistance in Europe.
The findings highlight that countries that have effectively lowered their use of antibiotics in livestock rearing have also reduced the spread of antibiotic-resistant Escherichia coli (E. coli). In addition, E. coli in these parts of the world are becoming less resistant to treatment.
The report was completed by EFSA alongside the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The three agencies believe the dangers of antibiotic resistance “can be reversed” with the right actions and policies.
“Using fewer antibiotics in livestock production pays off — in most countries that reduced antibiotic use, we observed a corresponding decrease in resistance levels. This means that national efforts work,” says Bernhard Url, executive director at EFSA.
Interconnected bacterial resistance
Additionally, bacterial resistance in humans may be linked to bacterial resistance in food-producing animals.
Two examples highlighted by the report are Campylobacter jejuni and Campylobacter coli, which may be found in food-producing animals and may spread to people through food.
The report also shows that, in humans, the use of important groups of antibiotics, such as carbapenems, 3rd- and 4th-generation cephalosporins, and quinolones, is associated with resistance to these antibiotics in E. coli from humans.
Likewise, the use of quinolones, polymyxins, aminopenicillins and tetracyclines in food-producing animals is associated with resistance to these antibiotics occurring in E. coli bacteria in food-producing animals.
Antimicrobial resistance poses a critical threat to public and animal health. It is estimated that, every year, it causes the death of more than 35,000 people in the EU and the European Economic Area.
The burden has cost European healthcare systems an approximate cost of €11.7 billion (US$12.7 billion) per year, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.
Access to critical data
For the first time, the statistical code used to perform these analyses was made publicly available together with the report, encouraging further analysis by researchers and other interested experts.
“Access to reliable data on consumption and resistance in people and animals makes a real difference in the fight against antimicrobial resistance,” says Emer Cooke, EMA’s executive director.
“Through joint projects like [this report], European countries get invaluable insights on the impact of measures they take. This enables them to take further action to promote the prudent use of antibiotics.”
Andrea Ammon, ECDC director, stresses increased efforts to reduce “unnecessary antibiotic consumption” are “imperative” to tackle the public health threat of antimicrobial resistance.
“In addition, strengthening immunization programs and enhancing infection prevention and control practices in communities and healthcare settings are essential to reducing the needs for antibiotics,” she underscores.
Significant tech advancements have aided the cause over the last year. Harnessing machine learning, UK-based scientists recently pointed toward the potential of big data in antimicrobial resistance surveillance in livestock production in China.
Their analysis of chicken farms and abattoirs in the country showed that the technology could protect livestock from microbes that are becoming resistant to antibiotics.
