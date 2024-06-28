EU Commission’s failure to ban cage farming reaches European Court of Justice
28 Jun 2024 --- Leading EU NGOs are urging the European Court of Justice to join the court case holding the European Commission (EC) to account for failing to deliver on its pledge to end cage farming in Europe, as millions of animals continue to spend their lives confined in cages.
The court case, brought forward by the Citizens Committee of the End the Cage Age European Citizens’ Initiative (ECI), spearheaded by Compassion in World Farming, is holding the EC accountable for failing to bring forward the legislative proposals it promised in response to the ECI, in which 1.4 million EU citizens demanded an end to cage farming.
The EC had pledged to present proposals by the end of 2023, but it backtracked on its commitment, disregarding the comprehensive reports, consultations and preparations that had been completed.
For the past years, Eurogroup for Animals has continuously supported the End the Cage ECI, and if accepted by the Court, it will have the opportunity to present its arguments, alongside the ECI Campaign and Animal Equality Italy, as an official intervener.
Across the EU, around 300 million pigs, hens, rabbits, ducks, quail and geese spend most of their lives in cages every year. Laying hens and rabbits are confined to barren cages about the size of an A4 sheet of paper. Sows are forced to nurse their piglets in crates so small they can’t turn around. Ducks and geese are caged for force-feeding to produce foie gras.
While the court case might take up to 18 months to complete, animal protection and democracy NGOs encourage the EC to quickly come forward with a proposed timeline, and to make the file a priority in the next legislature. This will allow concerned stakeholders to start to invest in future-proof solutions.
“EU citizens have made use of the democratic tool at their disposal — they want these millions of animals out of cages. There is no argument against ending animal suffering. Yet with the Commission’s silence on the issue, we do question the very democratic purpose of the ECI, which was specifically introduced to allow EU citizens to shape EU decision-making,” says Reineke Hameleers, CEO at Eurogroup for Animals.
Annamaria Pisapia, head of compassion in World Farming Italy and spokesperson for the Citizens’ Committee of the End the Cage Age ECI, adds: “The EC must deliver on its legally binding commitment to ban caged animal farming. Its failure to do so not only impacts around 300 million farmed animals suffering every year in cages, it damages our environment and makes a mockery of the ECI as a democratic tool for EU citizens.”
