Farmer groups call on EU to cut agricultural emissions and back agroecology for food system resilience
Civil society organizations and farmers’ groups are urging the EU Commission not to weaken its 2040 climate targets, emphasizing that agriculture holds major potential for climate action and food system resilience. They say transitioning to agroecology and targeting emission reductions can help the EU meet its climate objectives.
The open letter refers to the EC’s 2040 climate target, announced in February 2024, to reduce the EU’s net greenhouse gas emissions by 90% by 2040 relative to 1990.
The signatories include 17 civil society organizations and farmer representatives such as Changing Markets Foundation, IFOAM Organics Europe, and Compassion in World Farming.
“Together with our partners, we’ve written to the European Commission to call for much bolder action. Cutting methane is the emergency brake the world needs to get on track to meet international climate targets,” Caitlin Smith, senior campaigner at the Changing Markets Foundation, tells Food Ingredients First.
“Yet, despite its own data showing how the agriculture sector could cut emissions by at least 44% by 2040, the European Commission seems set to maintain the status quo, prioritizing the preferred policies of big meat and dairy polluters.”
She points out that last year, this led to the removal of a commitment to reduce non-CO2 emissions from its 2040 target proposal.
Key concerns raised
The letter to the EC flags certain “loopholes” under consideration for the 2040 target.
It argues that instead of relying on shortcuts like weakening domestic targets or using international carbon offsets, the EU should meet its climate goals “domestically,” as recommended and reiterated by the European Scientific Advisory Board on Climate Change and modeled in the Commission’s impact assessment.
Meanwhile, Smith believes that the climate 2040 ambition is weakening, “leaning heavily on technical ‘tweaks’ and ‘fixes.’”
“This is the industry’s way of pushing for business as usual and won’t be nearly enough to reach Europe’s methane reduction commitments under the Global Methane Pledge or its wider climate goals.”
The signatories also emphasize that more focus on emission reductions is needed owing to their potential to confer nature and health benefits.
The EU’s Scientific Advisory Board on Climate Change assessed that emission reductions of up to 56% would be possible, while other scientific assessments show pathways of up to 60%. “This leaves no doubt: substantial potential exists,” reads the letter.
Sharpening agroecological focus
The signatories recommend turning to methods such as agroecological, organic farming, and paludiculture to address climate concerns as well as wider biodiversity, water, health, and animal welfare issues to increase the system’s resilience.
They are calling for EU support for farmers to shift their businesses toward agroecological practices, which should be reflected in the EU’s next long-term budget.
“This includes strengthening EU public procurement that valorizes local, organic, and agro-ecologically produced food with an emphasis on plant-based options,” states the letter.
Aiming for “transformational change”
Smith tells us that climate change is damaging farmer livelihoods while major meat and dairy polluters continue to avoid responsibility.
“We need transformational change. The Commission has a chance to show real leadership by setting the bold policy needed to transform the agri-food system, including clear targets to reduce agriculture’s methane emissions.”
The organizations also remind the EC this is the right time for “bold and evidence-based policy,” to ensure the long-term viability of European agriculture.
“We would welcome the opportunity to discuss how the agri-food system can constructively and justly contribute to climate action in the EU.”