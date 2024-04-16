dsm-firmenich receives EU authorization for Hy-D in ruminants and renewal for use in poultry & pigs
16 Apr 2024 --- dsm-firmenich has obtained a renewal of the European Union authorization for 25OHD3 from Saccharomyces cerevisiae CBS 146008 in poultry and pigs and extension for its use in ruminants, based on its Hy-D scientific dossier submitted to the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA).
25OHD3 (Hy-D, the unique form from dsm-firmenich) is the main circulating form of vitamin D3 in humans and animals, and sufficient levels are associated with improvements in animal health and performance.
Emrah Mazi, head of product management special nutrients at dsm-firmenich Animal Nutrition & Health, says: “We’re excited about gaining authorization in the EU for Hy-D in ruminants and renewal for its use in poultry and pigs.”
“This milestone demonstrates the global relevance and potential of Hy-D and I am thrilled about the positive impact this approval will have in fostering animal well-being, enhanced productivity and improved sustainability.”
Benefits for ruminants
With this latest EU authorization for ruminants, farmers will now be able to optimize animal lifetime performance for more sustainable farming.
As well as this, Hy-D also enhances intestinal calcium/phosphorus (Ca/P) absorption, which is critical to avoid complications during the transition period.
Its role in improving Ca/P metabolism results in higher Ca/P retention throughout lactation to ensure females arrive stronger to the next calving and also promotes yield increase in milk.
Furthermore, Hy-D strengthens immune capacity beyond the other existing sources of vitamin D, reducing the risk of infectious diseases and metabolic disorders, thereby reducing the need for medications and promoting resilience of ruminants.
Benefits for swine & poultry
Hy-D offers significant benefits for both swine and poultry, including improved bone strength, optimized health, increased meat and egg yield, and enhanced overall quality.
Proper usage of Hy-D can positively impact animal well-being and productivity.
EU feed additives, such as 25OHD3 (Hy-D), need to be reviewed by the EU authorities every ten years to guarantee their safety and efficacy in the feed and food chain.
As done in the past, dsm-firmenich generated and now updated the scientific information to support the renewal of the registration of 25OHD3 in animal nutrition for poultry, swine and ruminants for more efficient and sustainable farming. In contrast to the previous EU registration of 25OHD3, this current renewal for poultry and pigs and the authorization of its use in ruminants are only valid for 25OHD3 produced from Saccharomyces cerevisiae CBS 146008.
Earlier this month, dsm-firmenich and its partner Novonesis received EU regulatory approval for their poultry feed protease, ProAct 360. Following the approval, ProAct 360 will now be available to feed and poultry producers for use in all fattening poultry and chickens reared for laying and breeding.
Meanwhile, the company is piloting a poultry farming data platform with agricultural cooperative Agrifirm to drive more responsible and transparent production.
