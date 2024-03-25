Poultry farming: dsm-firmenich and agricultural cooperative pilot optimization platform
25 Mar 2024 --- Health and nutrition leader dsm-firmenich is piloting a poultry farming data platform with agricultural cooperative Agrifirm to drive more responsible and transparent production. The Poultry Next platform enables improved supply chain transparency, providing an accurate picture of the complete product journey — from feed to farm to retail shelf.
The partners aim to support carbon reduction targets and overcome issues related to the size and complexity of supply chains through the platform.
By combining dsm-firmenich’s life cycle assessment model, Sustell, and Agrifirm’s Poultry Next, a data platform for poultry production performance insights, the service will offer a differentiated solution for transparent and responsible poultry production.
David Nickell, VP of sustainability and business solutions at dsm-firmenich, Animal Nutrition & Health, says: “There are genuine opportunities for improvements in efficiency, sustainability and animal health, and these are often interrelated. Connecting Sustell to Agrifirm’s industry-leading Poultry Next is the key to unlocking the value of sustainability for Agrifirm farmers and chain partners.”
Yvonne van der Vorst, director of strategic marketing and business development at Agrifirm, adds: “We are a cooperative of farmers on our way to build sustainable food chains for future generations. By bringing Sustell with Poultry Next to our farmers and chain partners, we offer cutting-edge solutions for measuring and managing responsible poultry production while steering CO2 reduction.”
“This partnership will create value for our customers and chain partners and bring transparency to perform responsibly in the poultry industry, in line with our sustainability agenda.”
Ecological footprinting
Sustell combines “the most advanced environmental footprinting platform” with expertise in sustainability, animal production and nutritional knowledge.
The platform’s users can accurately monitor their full environmental footprint and understand where and how to make improvements through specific feed and farm data that is third-party ISO-certified.
Poultry Next combines performance tools with expertise in flock management, animal production and nutritional knowledge. The platform can monitor precise data that accurately tracks and helps improve responsible production performance by capturing farm-specific data backed by nutritional and on-farm expertise.
Pilot launch
A high-feasibility pilot will now be rolled out with Agrifirm partner farms, utilizing Poultry Next with sustainability insights provided by Sustell.
The service will give farmers access to high-quality sustainability insights, such as a farm’s environmental footprint, to support responsible production performance.
