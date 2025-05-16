Arsenic contamination found in 100% of US rice samples, as campaigners call for tougher action
US research has found arsenic contamination in 100% of rice samples. Arsenic is associated with serious health risks, including cancer, and harm to the developing brain, including IQ loss. The report shows that arsenic levels have not declined over the past decade despite the US Food and Drug Administration’s awareness of the problem.
Nonprofit organization Healthy Babies Bright Futures (HBBF) tests found four toxic heavy metals in rice: arsenic, cadmium, lead, and mercury. The highest levels were detected in brown and white rice grown in the Southeast US or labeled simply as “USA” and in arborio rice from Italy.
HBBF also tested 66 samples of nine alternative grains, including quinoa, farro, and barley. On average, these grains contained 69% less heavy metal contamination than rice, making them safer substitutes.
Jane Houlihan, research director at HBBF, tells Food Ingredients First: “The first step the food industry should take is to routinely test for arsenic and cadmium throughout the supply chain — from soil and water to fertilizers, raw rice, and final products. Without testing, there’s no way to begin targeting the best ways to reduce the contamination.”
“Once that data is in hand, companies can begin implementing strategies at lower levels. In the field, this might mean adjusting irrigation practices, modifying fertilizer use, or selecting rice varieties and growing locations that lead to lower absorption of arsenic and cadmium,” she says.
Safer options?
Three rice types stood out in the findings as safer choices for families, with average heavy metal levels 32% lower than other samples: California-grown rice, Thai jasmine, and Indian basmati. A saffron-seasoned rice contained lead levels up to 32 times higher than the average for other samples, raising concern about potential contamination from the added spice.
However, the cost of safer alternatives can be a barrier for families, says HBBF.The alternative grains cost five times more than rice on average, and prices are set to worsen: US tariffs will increase costs, with a 10% tariff now in effect and higher tariffs (36% for Thai jasmine rice and 26% for Indian basmati) set to begin in July.
“We’ve urged the FDA to set action levels for both arsenic and cadmium in all rice. This is important because efforts to reduce arsenic can sometimes lead to increases in cadmium — so both need to be addressed together,” says Houlihan.
“States can lead, too. For example, California and Maryland already require testing and public reporting of heavy metals in baby food, a model that could be applied to rice. And labeling, especially noting products that meet FDA’s infant rice standard, would empower parents to make safer choices.”
Social impacts
Arsenic in rice disproportionately affects Hispanic and Asian children, the organization notes. Federal dietary surveys show that rice contributes a significantly larger share of daily arsenic exposure for these children, up to seven times more than for other children.
“Millions of families rely on rice as an everyday food,” says Gloria Tan, executive director of the women’s shelter Gum Moon in San Francisco.
“Not only do babies in the Asian community eat rice every day, but so do pregnant mothers. Rice that exceeds the FDA’s action level for infant rice cereal should not be allowed on store shelves. Rice is affordable and commonly consumed by babies, and during pregnancy, so this protection is essential.”