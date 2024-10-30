Daymer Ingredients to distribute Revyve’s egg-replacing texturizers in the UK
British ingredients supplier Daymer Ingredients has entered into a distribution agreement with Revyve to expand the reach of its animal-free texturizing ingredients in the UK. The partnership marks the first time Revyve’s ingredients will be distributed overseas.
This comes a month after Revyve unveiled its yeast-based egg replacer which combines functional proteins and fibers to impart egg-like texture and functionality to foods. They are also considered price-competitive with eggs and can be used in plant-based meat alternatives, sauces, potato products, baked goods and appetizers.
Arianne Douwma, sales director of Revyve says: “As well as wanting to protect the planet, companies hesitate to rely on eggs because of fluctuating prices, unstable supply, food safety concerns and allergy risks.”
“Our natural, yeast-based, gluten-free, non-GMO ingredients offer the ideal solution and we’re excited to be bringing them to the UK market for the first time with Daymer Ingredients, which is the ideal partner for us thanks to their strong network, ingredient heritage and passion for natural, sustainable ingredients.”
According to Revyve, its climate change impact, as measured by CO2 per kilo of product, is 95% lower than egg white powder and “significantly less” than most currently available plant proteins.
Tapping yeast potential
Revyve formulates its ingredients using a patented technology that involves a gentle process to micro-mill the yeast and then separate the valuable protein and fibers. The process maintains their native functional properties, notes the company.
The yeast proteins can be used to manufacture products with high heat-set gelling, binding and emulsification properties.
The firm’s recently launched gluten-free ingredient line is made from baker’s yeast and is “fully neutral in flavor and color.”
“The new ingredient is suitable for foods where gluten poses a barrier to entry, such as sauces, and its neutral flavor profile makes it ideal for flavor-sensitive products, such as sweet baked goods,” underscores the company.
Revyve’s first commercial production plant for the yeast-based ingredient opened earlier this year in Dinteloord, Netherlands. The site can produce 300 metric tons of yeast annually.
Bringing sustainable ingredients to Britain
James Brace, managing director of Daymer Ingredients, considers the UK an “ideal market” for Revyve’s ingredients.
“The UK is a sophisticated food market with a diverse population of varying nutritional needs. British consumers seek food containing natural, recognizable ingredients and are already familiar with yeast.”
In addition to distributing Revyve’s ingredients, Daymer has been partnering with F&B companies to bring natural ingredients to the UK.
In January, the company joined forces with Agrain to introduce its spent grain flour bread and baked goods industry across Britain.
Daymer also distributes Danish potato ingredients producer AKV’s native and clean label, functional potato starches across the UK.