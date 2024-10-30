Symrise bolsters regenerative farming to secure stable supply for natural ingredients
Symrise is driving sustainable agriculture with the implementation of regenerative practices. These solutions are aimed at improving soil health and slashing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions as climate change disrupts global supply chains and agricultural stability.
The company’s team for global agronomy is collaborating with farmers globally to increase the uptake of regenerative farming techniques. These include longer crop rotation, cover cropping and soil carbon sequestration.
“Regenerative agriculture holds the key to ensuring a sustainable future for our supply chains and natural resources,” says Nicolas Gribius, global agronomy leader at Symrise Food and Beverage Naturals.
“By working directly with farmers and food manufacturers, Symrise serves as a bridge, helping both sides advance sustainability goals.”
Improving soil and water efficiency
The German flavor and fragrance maker is working with banana cultivators in Ecuador to improve soil fertility and decrease on-farm emissions.
In Madagascar, the company’s vanilla project uses shadow management techniques to protect fields and enable farmers’ transition to eco-friendly practices.
Symrise says it monitors key performance indicators that help gauge water efficiency among other parameters. This helps secure a stable supply of natural ingredients and enable F&B players in improving their sustainability credentials.
“We aim at enabling food and beverage manufacturers to make meaningful progress toward their net-zero targets while supporting the livelihoods of farmers and protecting our natural resources,” says Gribius.
Scaling up regenerative agriculture is on the company’s agenda and it emphasizes collaboration among all players among the value chain.
In other news, the ingredient supplier reported continuous growth in the first nine months of this year, recording a rise of 11.1% in organic sales. The company expects its organic sales growth for the full year to be around 7%.
Despite challenging market conditions, the group revenue is reportedly €3,824 million (US$4,129 million) in the first nine months.