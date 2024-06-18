Daymer Ingredients to distribute Danish AKV potato starches in UK market
18 Jun 2024 --- Daymer Ingredients, a British ingredients supplier, has entered into an agreement with AKV, a Danish potato ingredients producer, to sell its native and clean label, functional potato starches across the UK.
The partnership highlights Daymer’s focus on offering food manufacturers natural and sustainable ingredients, including fibers, starches, malt extracts, proteins, flours and gums.
AKV’s Clean & Simple range of potato starches meets food manufacturers’ demands for clean label, functional ingredients that can withstand demanding processing conditions.
Harnessing reach for food applications
Its Premium Potato Starch, developed using an energy and water-efficient process, offers one of the highest peak viscosities in the starch industry, making it very well suited to soups, noodles, extruded products, meat, sauces, cheese processing and dry mixes.
The farmer-owned cooperative offers full traceability. All of its raw materials are grown within 60km of its plant.
“We’re thrilled to welcome AKV as our latest supply partner and know that our customers will be keen to incorporate its high quality potato starches into their products,” says James Brace, managing director of Daymer Ingredients.
“We continue to seek out the best partners who share our commitment to bringing the most sustainable, natural, and planet-friendly ingredients to the UK food and beverage market. With AKV’s industry-recognized background in potato ingredients, we look forward to exploring new ways to tackle functionality through clear labels and native starches.”
UK-prized ingredients
Bjarne Larsen, chief commercial officer at AKV, adds that Daymer Ingredients is the right partner for us to take our homegrown, value-added potato starch ingredients to the UK.
“British consumers want clean labels and sustainably sourced ingredients and together, we are well placed to help food manufacturers to meet those needs.”
Earlier this year, Daymer announced a partnership with Agrain, a Danish specialist in upcycled spent grain ingredients designed to elevate the quality and sustainability of baked goods.