Take localized approach to sustainable agriculture, urges new Southeast Asia report
18 Jun 2024 --- Countries in Southeast Asia need to apply more innovative, region specific solutions that fit their local context in order to tackle the challenges facing agriculture and crop production, according to a new report on food systems sustainability.
New CropLife Asia and EU-ASEAN Business Council have released a joint report titled, ‘Report on ASEAN Food Systems Sustainability.’ highlighting the need for localized approaches in light of global sustainability trends.
It stresses that agricultural approaches “must be designed from and for the regional sustainability context” and not outside of it. It urges Southeast Asian countries to resist pressure from developed nations to adopt approaches that do not align with their environmental context.
“This report is a call to action for countries in Southeast Asia to ensure national agricultural strategies address national needs and realities,” says Dr. Siang Hee Tan, executive director, CropLife Asia.
“Realizing safe, secure and sustainable regional food systems requires balancing increased productivity with environmental protection and economic viability for our smallholder farmers. We can and must work together to ensure Southeast Asia’s smallholders have access to innovative technologies enabling greater food production with fewer natural resources and less impact to the world around us.”
Urgency in tackling issues
Tackling these issues is urgent as the region experiences population growth and increased food demand. It is expected to have nearly 30 million more people in 2030 than the European Union.
The document outlines the agricultural sector in Southeast Asia's significant challenges from climate change, which threatens lower yields and increased risks from flooding and drought, as well as pests, weeds and disease. The report says these remain acute due to tropical agriculture, which has its own unique parameters.
European Green Deal, citing its potential impact, specifically on trade relations for Southeast Asian countries and the effect it could have on exports to the EU.It goes on to flag concerns raised by farmers about the
However, the report also says that countries in the region’s competitiveness, such as the Philippines’ horticulture, Indonesian and Malaysian vegetable oils, Vietnamese coffee and seafood, are areas that put it in a prime position to prosper. However, it stresses that ensuring innovation is maintained across the sector, enabling greater productivity and, by extension, competitiveness, remains crucial.
“We live in a world where food security, improving the nutritional value of the food we produce, and raising rural incomes are all of increasing importance and are all equally key sustainability measures,” says Chris Humphrey, executive director, EU-ASEAN Business Council. “And, we have to do this while also taking care of and protecting our natural environment. As this report highlights, these things can be done together, in balance.”
By Sade Laja