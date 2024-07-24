Danone and Microsoft join forces to accelerate AI and unlock new capabilities
24 Jul 2024 --- Danone is exploring a multi-year collaboration with Microsoft to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) throughout Danone’s operations.
The companies intend to launch a Danone Microsoft AI Academy dedicated to upskilling Danone employees to ensure they are equipped with the AI and digital tools needed to thrive in the new AI-driven economy.
This builds on Danone’s recently launched DanSkills program, which aims to improve and reskill around 100,000 Danone employees for future jobs.
Already, 50,000 Danone employees can leverage AI in their day-to-day jobs using tools such as Microsoft Copilot.
Enhancing AI literacy
The newly launched Academy intends to provide a wide range of learning opportunities designed to enhance AI literacy and expertise across the organization. This includes initiatives tailored to various staff groups to ensure comprehensive training.
Through collaboration with Microsoft and other institutions, Danone’s strategy is to create a dynamic and inclusive skilling environment that evolves with workforce needs, preparing the organization for future challenges.
The collaboration with Microsoft aims to empower Danone with cutting-edge AI solutions and build use cases for all of Danone’s functions.
Initially, the companies will explore creating an AI-enabled supply chain to elevate operational efficiency and enable a smarter, more responsive approach to managing logistics and manufacturing through predictive forecasting, real-time adjustments and streamlined operations.
Danone and Microsoft’s partnership will lead on learning, performance, innovation and value creation, with the goal of empowering employees to get the most out of AI and unlock new capabilities.
Danone’s CFO, Jurgen Esser, says: “Our collaboration with Microsoft will accelerate our AI transformation, providing us with the tools, technology and expertise to explore new frontiers in data analysis, operational efficiency and consumer engagement. Working together is not just about technology; it’s about fostering a culture of continuous learning, innovation and performance across our organization.”
Earlier this month, Food Ingredients First spoke with Philippe Teissier, R&I director of fermentation at Danone and Kenny Erdoes, CEO of DMC Biotechnologies, to discuss the technique’s role in fulfilling consumers’ protein demands through a Biotech Open Platform they are developing.
Danone recently joined forces with the US-based precision fermentation start-up DMC Biotechnologies, tire manufacturer Michelin and French bank Crédit Agricole Centre to create the “Biotech Open Platform” that bolsters the development of precision fermentation on a larger scale. This includes an investment of over €16 million (US$17 million) in the first phase.
The biotech tool aims to scale innovative products and processes already tested in the laboratory and speed up precision fermentation processes for the agri-food and material sectors.