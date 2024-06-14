Danone’s French biotech platform to speed up precision fermentation and propel future food
14 Jun 2024 --- Danone has joined forces with the US-based precision fermentation start-up DMC Biotechnologies, tire manufacturer Michelin and French bank Crédit Agricole Centre to create the “Biotech Open Platform” that bolsters the development of precision fermentation on a larger scale. This includes an investment of over €16 million (US$17 million) in the first phase.
The biotech tool aims to scale innovative products and processes already tested in the laboratory and speed up precision fermentation processes for the agri-food and material sectors.
Antoine de Saint-Affrique, CEO of Danone, views the move as a way to propel “the future of food.”
“This partnership is the next step in this journey. We look forward to working with our partners to develop cutting-edge fermentation technologies that will accelerate innovation, health benefits and decarbonization in the food industry.”
Kenny Erdoes, CEO of DMC, agrees that the collaboration will enable the start-up to “accelerate the scale-up and commercialization of new products leveraging our transformative fermentation technology.”
DMC’s proprietary technology platform Dynamic Metabolic Control makes fermentation “more standardized, robust, and predictable.”
Ramping up
The platform will be located in Clermont-Ferrand, France within the Parc Cataroux Center for Sustainable Materials, an innovation accelerator supported by Michelin.
The companies plan to install an initial demo-scale production line, including a fermenter and purification equipment at the premises by next year.
Additional equipment, including a second production line, will be installed in the following years.
The ramp-up will enable the platform to meet the scaling needs of its founders and gradually open it up to other companies facing the challenge of scaling up in the industrial biomanufacturing sector.
For Florent Menegaux, president of the Michelin group, the biotech platform is a “unique tool that will enhance the development of bio-sourced materials, a key challenge for the industry of tomorrow.”
The Biotech Open Platform is also supported by public and private institutions, including the University of Clermont Auvergne, Greentech, the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Region under the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and Clermont Auvergne Métropole.
Exploring sustainable solutions
The F&B industry is looking for alternatives to fossil-based resources and turning toward innovative and sustainable solutions to meet its supply needs while providing more efficient materials, the companies highlight.
Biotechnology and particularly precision fermentation is considered one of the most promising ways to meet this challenge and the companies advocate more advancements in the field to support the F&B industry’s supply chain needs.
“Precision fermentation is a cutting-edge technology that uses microorganisms like bacteria, yeast or fungi to produce proteins, enzymes and other molecules that are used in industry. It is particularly suited to innovation in the agri-food and materials sectors.”
Danone’s other sustainability moves in France include a recent plant-based beverage facility that will be part of the “Danone Champions Tour,” a corporate relay race to ensure athletes and consumers have access to nutrition through a range of dairy and plant-based products.
The dairy giant also recently partnered with Danish company Too Good To Go to advance its food waste management efforts through AI and food labels in its retail products.
By Insha Naureen