Cultivated Biosciences secures US$5 million seed funding amid US market launch in 2025
07 Mar 2024 --- Cultivated Biosciences, a Swiss biotech start-up, has recently announced the closure of its US$5 million seed funding round. This financial milestone will boost the development of its innovative yeast cream in collaboration with the food industry, setting the stage for a US market launch slated for 2025.
The latest funding round attracted a group of investors led by Navus Ventures, a Dutch venture capital firm with a focus on sustainable food and energy systems. The investors were drawn to the company’s progress following a US$1.5 million pre-seed round in September 2022.
“This funding validates our innovative approach and enables us to introduce our revolutionary yeast cream to the market,” says Tomas Turner, Cultivated Biosciences’ CEO.
“We aim to make alternative dairy products appealing to traditional dairy consumers, not just to reduce CO2 emissions from dairy production but also to tap into a multi-billion dollar market opportunity.”
Innovative yeast cream
In the dairy-free sector, efforts to replicate the dairy experience involve utilizing plant-based proteins combined with vegetable oils and various additives such as emulsifiers and texturizers. These attempts aim to recreate both the sensory and functional characteristics of dairy products.
Cultivated Biosciences is innovating on a different approach. Its yeast cream is a natural emulsion produced through yeast biomass fermentation. This method is claimed to be non-GMO, more cost-effective, and easier to scale than precision fermentation.
According to the company, this ingredient is patented and improves the stability of dairy-free products, replaces additives, and doesn’t affect taste.
The yeast cream has fats, proteins, and fibers, all derived from yeast, and features a microstructure that mirrors milk fat droplets, allowing it to blend into various consumer products such as coffee creamers, milk, and ice cream.
Enter the market
Cultivated Biosciences was a participant in the ProVeg Incubator program, which focused specifically on emerging food technologies and novel ingredients for the alternative protein sector.
In the latest interview with Food Ingredients First, Antje Räuscher, programme & innovation manager, and Albrecht Wolfmeyer, international director from ProVeg, shared about the rising global demand for plant-based diets.
This growing market aligns with the increasing consumer demand for health- and environmentally-conscious products. Cultivated Biosciences plans to launch in the US market next year and the European market in 2026, pending regulatory approvals.