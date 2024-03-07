Danone health director discusses new FDA health claim linking yogurt to lower type 2 diabetes risk
07 Mar 2024 --- The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced its first-ever qualified health claim for yogurt, responding to a petition submitted by Danone North America. The new health claim recognizes the link between regular yogurt consumption and a reduced risk of developing type-2 diabetes.
“We’ve known for a long time that yogurt is an accessible, nutrient-rich food, and that research suggests its regular consumption can play a role in promoting overall wellness,” Amanda Blechman, registered dietitian and director of Health & Scientific Affairs at Danone North America, tells Nutrition Insight.
“When we noticed that evidence supporting its potential to reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes was becoming more and more compelling, we decided to submit a petition to the FDA that requested a review of this growing body of research and a qualified health claim summarizing the benefit for consumers,” she continues.
“Because diabetes is one of the top ten causes of death in the US, impacting millions upon millions of US citizens with 1.4 million new cases diagnosed every year, our hope is that the new claim will give people simple, actionable information they can use to reduce their risk of developing type 2 diabetes, which can often be prevented or managed with lifestyle choices such as being more active and eating nutrient-rich foods.”
Not all dairy
Blechman highlights that a 2014 research paper conducted at Harvard University, US, on the link between dairy consumption and the risk of type 2 diabetes inspired the Danone team to submit a petition for this new FDA health claim.
“The authors analyzed data from three prominent prospective cohort studies and also conducted a meta-analysis on the results from these studies as well as six additional prospective cohort studies,” she explains.
“They concluded that higher yogurt intake is associated with a reduced risk of type 2 diabetes, whereas other dairy foods and consumption of total dairy were not appreciably associated with the incidence of type 2 diabetes.”
Blechman elaborates that, in total, the petition Danone submitted to the FDA cites 32 studies, including data from more than 300,000 individuals.
Empowering consumers
Discussing Danone’s plans to communicate the new qualification to consumers, Blechman states.
“Our goal in submitting this claim for review was to help consumers feel empowered to make nutritious food choices and proactively take control of their health, so we want it to be news that people can use.”
“To that end, we are evaluating how and where to best communicate it in a way that is accessible, actionable and easy to understand. The FDA’s review of the claim and its decision to allow it was the first step in getting this information out to consumers and one that we’re very excited about from the perspective of our mission to bring health through food to as many people as possible,” she asserts.
nutritious eating pattern is one easy step consumers can take to help set themselves up for success in their quest for a healthier overall lifestyle, we want to communicate that.”“Of course, yogurt isn’t the only piece of the puzzle, but if including it as part of an overall
Beyond cardiovascular health
Blechman points out that there are other health benefits associated with regular yogurt consumption beyond the FDA-backed health claim.
“In addition to potentially reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes, yogurt is included as part of a healthy dietary pattern, and nutrients commonly found in yogurt, like calcium, vitamin D and protein, are associated with bone and muscle health. Calcium and vitamin D are also identified in the Dietary Guidelines for US residents as two nutrients critical for health but often under-consumed.”
She elaborates that “The Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2020-2025” should be kept in mind, as it recommends limiting added sugars to less than 10% of total calories, “while acknowledging that small amounts can have a place in an overall nutritious diet, especially when used to increase your affinity for nutrient-dense foods and allow flexibility for personal and cultural preferences.”
She details how the new FDA health claim will affect the US yogurt market: “Our hope is that this information will inspire the food industry as a whole to increase its focus on yogurt innovation and research to continue unlocking the full extent of its potential benefits.”
“The more we can learn and communicate about yogurt’s role in an overall healthy lifestyle, the more consumers can apply that knowledge in their personal lifestyle decisions,” Blechman concludes.
By Milana Nikolova