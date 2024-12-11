Corbion expands North American portfolio to preserve refrigerated foods with AI technology
Corbion has introduced two new products to protect refrigerated foods against microbial threats, with AI continuing to play a pivotal role in its operations, the Dutch food and biochemicals company has announced.
The business is expanding its Verdad Opti Powder portfolio, with the latest additions designed to deliver “advanced protection” against microbial threats, including yeast and mold, gram-positive pathogens, such as Listeria and Clostridia, and various spoilage bacteria.
It says the products will “ensure the safety, freshness and quality of a wide range of chilled products.”
The solutions aim to provide microbial control while preserving the signature flavor and quality of deli salads, soups, dressings and prepared foods. They are designed to integrate into formulations and enable manufacturers to achieve their preservation goals without relying on petroleum-based preservatives like sorbates, benzoates, propionates or acetates.
A spokesperson for Corbion tells Food Ingredients First that the refrigerated food industry faces complex challenges, which it hopes to address with its new expansion.
“We see the biggest challenge our customers are facing at the moment is navigating rising operational costs while meeting consumer expectations for affordable, delicious and trustworthy food. Consumers today want products they can feel confident about — safe, high-quality and satisfying — without compromising on price,” they say.
Using AI to combat contamination
Corbion provides a range of fermentation-based ingredients, including vinegar, cultured dextrose, cultured sugar, cultured onion and celery, specifically designed for culinary applications.
“It’s really important for us to provide our customers with a range of proven, nature-based ingredient alternatives because every challenge is different,” says David Charest, senior vice president of functional ingredients and solutions at Corbion.
“Delivering refrigerated products consumers can trust to be safe and delicious while reducing product returns, minimizing food waste and cutting distribution costs is a lot to accomplish across complex value chains.”
AI will play a pivotal role in all its development and formulation processes, helping it to identify optimal antimicrobial strategies, including natural preservation solutions like its patented vinegar-based portfolio, according to the company.
Last month, Corbion announced that its “AI-Powered Corbion Listeria Control Model,” which uses 20 years of data to help food manufacturers predict and prevent contamination, would get new features. The tool analyzes key parameters such as temperature, pH, water activity and salt content to help mitigate contamination.
“The upcoming enhancements, slated for launch in Q1 2025, will introduce dynamic temperature variation capabilities and deep-chill simulation, enabling manufacturers to better reflect real-world storage conditions,” adds the spokesperson.
In August, the Dutch food company acquired the bread improver business from Novotech Food Ingredients, India, to expand its regional presence and diversify its portfolio.