“Color to communicate” gains ground as tighter regulation drives F&B innovation
The move toward natural colors is gathering pace as consumer pressure for naturalness ramps up and governments introduce legislation prohibiting artificial colors or limiting the scope of synthetics. Color innovators turn toward natural ingredients to provide the striking and vibrant colors consumers are looking for without compromising on vivacity, functionality and stability.
We speak to key players, including ADM, Givaudan and GNT Group, about the latest consumer trends and market dynamics influencing the colors space and what we can expect from the category heading into 2025.
Preferences, trends and motivations
Kelly Newsome, senior global marketing manager at Colors & Savory Flavors at ADM, says that the overarching human response to rapidly advancing technology impacts emerging consumer preferences for certain colors and sensory experiences.
“As recently unveiled in ADM’s 2025 Flavor & Color Trends Report, we will see this response thrust further into the limelight in the coming year as people embrace the “new human nature” and explore the facets of our human experience. Each of our identified themes, trends and motivations represents an opportunity for new product innovation,” she says.
“One response to our dynamic world is revisiting memories and shared human experiences, as well as a reinvention of tradition. Consumers seek simplicity and authenticity, and, in 2025, we will see this represented through shades of red — from vibrant red to rich burgundy and muted coral — bringing the past to the present and signifying familiar food experiences and tonalities.”
“Consumers are also adapting their eating habits and product purchases to reflect their own wellness goals and cost concerns, along with tapping into technology and apps to make informed nutrition decisions. Yellow and orange hues connect to these motivations and evolving experiences, reflecting desires for satiety and savory richness,” she details.
Colors as sensory and emotional cues
For Catalina Ospina, technical marketing specialist at Givaudan Sense Colour, there are a number of broad trends impacting the color arena. She says the use of colors in F&B is driven by two broad functionalities: one is sensory congruence, where colors match trendy flavors and ingredients so we can anticipate what our senses perceive.
The second functionality is emotional cueing, or using color to communicate abstract concepts like feelings, aspirations or convictions.
“These two are often juxtaposed in emergent trends; for example, there is a growing yearning to connect with nature and a tireless search for mental and emotional well-being through nutrition in functional food and beverages. This emotional need is backed by the surge of floral and botanical flavors, which in turn calls for colors like pinks, violets, fresh greens and clear yellows,” Ospina explains.
“Nostalgia, getting back to classic and vintage products with a twist, is a trend that gets along very well with familiar indulgent flavors like vanilla, chocolate, orchard fruits, peanut butter or strawberry, that are accompanied by pastel hues, creamy shades and warm browns.”
“Experiential exploration and the search for moments of delight and adventure can be expressed in the daring appeal of exotic street food inspirations, with bold and strong flavors, tangy, sweet and spicy with loads of sensory intermingling (texture–color–aroma). Vibrant and intense colors, saturated palettes of warm reds and oranges, pungent yellows and warm savory browns, are the main colors that can go with this trend.”
The last is “digital fantasia,” which highlights colors like electric violets, fuschias, neon greens and yellows, as well as alluring blues and blacks.
Meanwhile, Dieuwertje Raaijmakers, marketing communications specialist at the GNT Group, says colors are crucial in setting first impressions — they send out signals about product identity, flavor and quality.
“For example, in confectionery, bright colors might be used to indicate that a product is sweet-tasting and fun, while dark colors might indicate sophisticated flavors. There’s no one-size-fits-all solution, and the right choice of colors will depend on the context, but it’s important that they’re used to help show shoppers exactly what type of product it is and communicate their appeal,” she tells Food Ingredients First.
“With the growing consumer focus on sustainability, we’re helping manufacturers devise color schemes that send out positive signals about their products’ eco-credentials. We’ve identified three “Regeneration Rising” color directions inspired by the planet that help brands connect with environmentally conscious consumers. The color directions are quite varied. It might involve using a palette based on earthy shades from red-browns and warm oranges to textured purples and inky teals. At the same time, with the right approach, it’s possible to use really striking palettes or more pastel-type hues.”
“Colors are a small part of the recipe in food and beverage products, but we’re committed to creating Exberry in the most eco-friendly way possible. We create all our colors from non-GMO fruit, vegetables and plants. We work closely with our farmers and partners to grow them in the most sustainable way possible, and we’re cutting our carbon footprint at all stages of the value chain.”
Tighter color regulation
Globally, consumers seek natural colors derived from nature over artificial “nasties” on ingredient lists. Governments around the world are cracking down on artificial color use, which is leading to innovation to create alternatives.
Some examples include just over a year ago when California became the first US state to ban the use of red dye No.3, and before that, in 2022 when restrictions on the previously much-used whitener titanium dioxide came into force.
“With pressure from government and regulatory bodies and consumers alike, the food industry is continuing to turn away from artificial colors. Widely used colorants under specific scrutiny include titanium dioxide (TiO2), FD&C reds #3 (Erythrosine) and #40 (Allura Red AC), blues #1 (Brilliant Blue FCF) and #2 (Indigotine or Indigo Carmine), green #3 (Fast Green FCF) and yellows #5 (Tartrazine) and #6 (Sunset Yellow FCF),” Newsome continues.
“As brands navigate this significant shift in food formulation, product developers must strike a balance between using colors derived from natural sources and maintaining an ideal sensory experience. While consumers increasingly examine product labels and ingredient sources, they still eat with their eyes first. This is where our Colors from Nature portfolio can help.”
“Through our proprietary technologies and a vast portfolio, we’re leading the way for the use of color solutions derived from natural sources, delivering a full spectrum of highly stable color solutions sourced from fruits, vegetables and botanicals to create visually striking foods, beverages and dietary supplements with consumer-preferred clean label appeal.”
Amid the public pressure for more robust laws surrounding artificial colors, Givaudan Sense Colour’s strategy is to accompany food manufacturers in this transition, clear the way by challenging myths and false paradigms related to natural colors vivacity, variety, functionality, and stability, according to Ospina.
“We are involved in international associations and work with regulatory groups to understand the changing colors landscape. And our global regulatory and quality teams work closely with our manufacturing sites, conducting rigorous food safety and quality compliance audits, to ensure we meet the evolving needs of our customers as they transition to naturally sourced ingredients.”