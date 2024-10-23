Clasado Biosciences introduces innovative prebiotic ingredient into booming pet nutrition market
Clasado Biosciences, developer of scientifically validated prebiotic ingredients for human gut health, reveals the company is entering the pet nutrition market. To support the company’s entry into the growing and evolving pet nutrition market, Clasado Biosciences introduces the Bimuno Pet brand, which will utilize the company’s Bimuno GOS (galactooligosaccharides) ingredient.
“For two decades, Clasado has been at the forefront of prebiotic research and development, primarily focused on human health applications,” says Per Rehné, CEO of Clasado. “As we mark our 20th anniversary, we’re using our gut microbiome expertise to support the rapidly growing pet nutrition sector.”
“This move represents a natural evolution for our business and an opportunity to contribute to the health and well-being of companion animals.”
The impetus for market expansion
Clasado notes that as interest in animal health prebiotics grows, it is well-placed to apply its deep microbiome science expertise to assist pet nutrition companies in formulation.
The company also highlights that its new Bimuno Pet branding allows formulators to clearly differentiate its pet health-focused prebiotic products from those intended for human health and nutrition.
Additionally, the company points out that the expansion is in response to the increasing demand for gut health products for pets and will broaden the company’s focus from human to animal nutrition.
“The pet nutrition market is seeing a surge in demand for gut health-supporting products, driven by the increasing awareness of the microbiome by the wider market,” Steven Riley, head of B2B and corporate marketing at Clasado, underscores. “We can meet this demand head-on, applying our extensive knowledge of prebiotic galactooligosaccharides to support animal health.”
Proven pet health benefits
Clasado spotlights that its specialized prebiotic ingredient, Bimuno GOS, is the most researched prebiotic ingredient in the GOS category and is backed by over 120 scientific publications and more than 20 clinical trials.
Moreover, the efficacy of Bimuno GOS has been demonstrated in areas of gastrointestinal health, bowel health, and immune health and defense.
Adding further advantages for formulators, Bimuno GOS is associated with pet nutrition-specific health claims in certain markets, such as China and Taiwan, which can be used on-pack and in marketing materials.
“It’s an exciting time for our growing team — the pet nutrition market is growing at speed as owners seek to continually improve their pets’ quality of life,” Riley illustrates. “Gut health forms a natural area of focus in this regard and, of course, prebiotics.”
“We’re looking forward to collaborating with animal health brands and their formulation teams to develop microbiome-supporting products for pet health that make a difference.”