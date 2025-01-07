Citrus brand Sunkist markets custom-designed packs ahead of Lunar New Year celebrations
The North American citrus brand Sunkist Growers has launched its custom-designed packaging for its pummelos and other seasonal citrus. The packaging design is inspired by the upcoming year of the snake according to the lunar calendar and the traditional Lunar New Year celebrations, which begins on January 29.
“Our Lunar New Year display bins are ideal for promoting our citrus fruit, including Pummelo grapefruit,” says Cassie Howard, senior director of category management and marketing at Sunkist. “It’s the largest citrus fruit, with a zesty, tropical scent and a sweet, tangy flavor. Pummelos are displayed in homes and are consumed for good luck during Lunar New Year festivities.”
The carton and bin packaging has a capacity of 10 lb, allowing it to hold various in-season fruits, including Pummelos, Bloods, Navels and Cara Cara oranges, lemons, California mandarins, Minneolas and grapefruit.
“Lunar New Year is a cherished observance for many of our global consumers, and we are thrilled to celebrate this special occasion with packaging that reflects the vibrant culture and traditions of the holiday.”
Inspired by tradition
Some consider citrus a sacred part of Lunar New Year celebrations and can symbolize good fortune, prosperity and health. Sunkist says honoring this tradition inspired the packaging design featuring “authentic Chinese-inspired illustrations.”
The packaging also features red and gold — the Lunar New Year celebratory colors — representing luck and wealth in Chinese culture, “making it an ideal centerpiece for family gatherings or gift-giving.”
“Our year of the snake cartons and display bins not only symbolize prosperity but also showcase the premium quality of Sunkist citrus.”
The company encourages retailers to build “large and prominent” displays using Sunkist’s year of the snake cartons and bins.
“The Lunar New Year shopping season is the ideal time for retailers to promote citrus,” says Howard.